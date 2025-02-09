Guy Fieri says America made ‘gigantic pivotal change,’ can get back to being 'best country in the world’

NEW ORLEANS — Guy Fieri thinks America has gone through a "pivotal change" for the better.

While celebrating the Super Bowl in New Orleans at his Flavortown Tailgate 2025, Fieri reflected on the heightened security at the event attributed to both President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift’s presence in the city.

"I’ve been coming to New Orleans for a long time, I’ve got a lot of friends down here, met a lot of first responders last night, everybody’s on watch, everybody’s aware," he told Fox News Digital.

He continued, "And now that our country’s made a gigantic pivotal change, we’re going to get back to doing what we do, and that is being the best country in the world, so everybody’s going to have a great time and a safe time."

Fieri also speculated that President Trump is "probably coming to the tailgate."

The third annual Flavortown Tailgate is a free event with live performances, with artists like Diplo, Flavor Flav and Cowboy Mouth this year, and free food and drink from Carnival, Crock-Pot, King’s Hawaiian, Tyson, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Crock-Pot, GNC, Flavortown Sauce, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Natalie’s Juice and Santo Tequila.

"The whole key to it is having great partners," Fieri said, adding that he "dropped the bomb" when he told his team he wanted to host it for free.

"I said, there’s enough people, we’re the greatest country in the world, we have the most power in the world, we can make anything happen that we want to make happen; a lot of these folks [who are] in New Orleans won’t go to the Super Bowl, so let’s give them Super Bowl experience," the Food Network star said.

He also credited the various partners and sponsors supporting the event, saying, "[A]ll these different folks have made it happen and the fans, the residents of Flavortown, are going to get the best damn time.

On Friday, Fieri appeared on "Fox and Friends," promising Will Cain he would break the record he set in Las Vegas last year for the biggest tailgate.

And according to the chef, he succeeded.

"Oh, the record has been broken, the record has been broken. It just got finalized. I went on Fox in the morning and the boys called me in the next hour and said, ‘What did you say? Because we just sold out,’ and we gave the tickets away."

Fieri added, "And the biggest thing is we held 2,000 tickets aside just for first responders and active military and veterans, and our team at Carnival made it happen."

When he’s not hosting an epic tailgate, Fieri is happy to indulge at home for the big game.

"Food is a quintessential part of it, so when I’m at home, it’s typically nachos. That’s where Trash Can Nachos came from. Wings, big wing guy, but I’m into everything indulgent. I love the pizza, French dip sandwiches, I love anything we can fry. I love jalapeño poppers."