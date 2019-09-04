Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dead at 41 after car accident: report

Grammy-winning songwriter-to-the-stars LaShawn Daniels died in a car crash, his family announced Wednesday. He was 41 years old.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member, and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” his wife, April Daniels, said in a statement to Page Six. “Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

Daniels wrote songs for major artists including Beyoné, Lady Gaga, Whitney Housten, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson. He was also known for his collaborations with producer Darkchild.

He earned a Grammy Award in 2000 for the Destiny Child’s hit “Say My Name,” and was nominated again in 2013 for Tamar Braxton’s song “Love and War.”

When news of his passing broke, tributes from his industry collaborators and friends flooded social media.

“We was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for f–kin wit me OG..,” Kehlani tweeted. “Your legacy will never be forgotten! this s–t crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels .”

“Damn.. LaShawn Daniels.. wtf, this can’t be real. This HURTS. He provided so many iconic songs in my life. Rest easy big man.. you will live in forever!” singer-songwriter Mike Hough wrote.

Daniels is survived by his wife and their three kids: Omarr, Tahshon and Jett.

April added that the family is thankful for the “the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy” they have received, but also asked for people to “respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.