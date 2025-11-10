Gordon Ramsay calls Ozempic restaurant menus 'absolute bulls---' in profanity-filled rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gordon Ramsay didn't hold back when speaking out on whether he would alter his restaurants' menus to cater to diners who are taking popular weight loss drugs including Ozempic and Mounjaro.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 59-year-old celebrity chef was asked whether he would create special, smaller-portion menus for patrons using GLP-1 weight-loss medications that can suppress appetite.

In September, famed chef Heston Blumenthal announced that his three Michelin star U.K. restaurant The Fat Duck would offer a new tasting menu called "The Mindful Experience" that features reduced portion sizes for diners on weight loss drugs.

"That is absolute bulls---," Ramsay declared. "There’s no f------ way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab … The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f------ place!"

"There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f--- by 10:30 in the evening," the "Hell's Kitchen" star added.

Ozempic, Mounjaro and other GLP-1 drugs were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but they have become widely known for their powerful weight loss effects. The medications work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and blood sugar, leading to reduced hunger, slower digestion, and a greater feeling of fullness.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Ramsay also vented his frustration with how he believes influencer culture has impacted the dining experience and slammed the use of cell phones during meals at restaurants.

"F------ ring lights and posting about how good the food is," he said.

While Ramsay acknowledged that social media and influencers can help restaurants gain exposure, he voiced his opinion that the dining experience of other guests should not be undermined in the process.

Ramsay told The Sunday Times that he believes American diners are the "worst offenders" for poor phone etiquette in restaurants.

"They’re constantly taking f------ pictures with their flashlights on," he said.

Ramsay is currently starring in season 24 of "Hell's Kitchen" as well as the shows "MasterChef," "Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service" and "Next Level: Chef."

The celebrity chef's restaurant empire spans nearly 90 establishments worldwide, featuring a mix of fine-dining venues and casual chains across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Some of his most well-known eateries include his flagship, three Michelin star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, his British comfort food chain Bread Street Kitchen and his Hell's Kitchen global chain, which was inspired by his hit Fox cooking competition series.

The "Kitchen Nightmares" alum recently launched the fine dining restaurant Bonheur in London's Mayfair district, which will be presided over by Chef Matt Abé.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Ramsay asserted that the dining experience at his latest culinary venture will be mostly influencer-free.

"Bonheur will not be flooded with TikTokers," he said.