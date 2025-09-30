The cookbook inspired by Gordon Ramsay is here – get it and the pans he uses

When you think of Gordon Ramsay, chances are you can hear his voice in your head, yelling about food that’s undercooked, overdone or just looks a mess. Chefs fear him, TV viewers love him and home cooks can’t get enough of his recipes. You can join the fan club, or add to your collection of Gordon Ramsay cookbooks with his newest release, "Idiot Sandwich". Yes, you probably remember exactly where this iconic line is from, and if not, it’s worth a watch.

The collection of recipes comes straight from Ramsay himself, as well as FoodTok chefs and YouTube stars. There are more than 100 delicious, unique sandwich recipes, from the Grilled Eggplant Caponata to the Cinnamon Apple Grilled Cheese and a full English breakfast sandwich. Each recipe blends international flavors, giving you new, exciting dishes to try. You’ll also find a carefully crafted outline of pantry essentials, necessary equipment and everything else you need to make the best sandwiches of your life.

Must-have HexClad pots, pans and more

HexClad pans are Gordon Ramsay’s signature pans that are all made with a hybrid technology that combines stainless steel and nonstick pans. (Fox is an investor in HexClad) The effect? A stunning, highly durable surface that food won’t stick to. Plus, it’s easy to clean and makes for the perfect sear.

Original price: $999

If you want to completely overhaul your pot and pan setup, this 12-piece HexClad set is currently on sale. Every pot and pan has HexClad’s classic hybrid technology that gives you the perfect sear, whether you’re making a grilled cheese or cooking a steak. The set includes three different sized pots, three different sized pans and lids for all of them.

For a fraction of the cost, you can also go with an 11-piece set of stainless steel pots and pans from Cuisinart. They’re dishwasher and over safe, plus they have cool-touch handles that keep your hands safe when you’re cooking.

8 KITCHEN GADGETS TO TAKE YOUR COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Original price: $532

Not ready to fully invest in everything HexClad? You can still get a good taste of what they offer with the six-piece hybrid fry pan set. This set includes three different sized fry pans (an eight, 10 and 12-inch) and their corresponding lids. They’re metal utensil- and dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze, no matter what you’re cooking.

Whether you’re making a pasta sauce or cooking up the ingredients that go in one of the sandwiches in "Idiot Sandwich", a saute pan is always good to have on hand. The HexClad 5.5-quart saute pan is a good all-around pan with high edges that help you avoid splatter. It has the same hybrid technology as all the other HexClad pans, and the handle stays cool, eliminating potential burns while cooking.

5 KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO HELP YOU GET DINNER OUT FASTER

HexClad’s hybrid saucepan and lid set is a great little pan to have on hand for crafting the perfect sauces. It heats up quickly but has a stay-cool handle for easy cooking. With the same hybrid tech HexClad offers, you can also deep-fry veggies and prepare soups.

As its name implies, the HexClad damascus steel utility knife does it all. The knife combines Japanese knife-making techniques with German engineering principles to make for an ultra-durable knife. It’s smaller than a classic chef’s knife, so it’s great for everyday prep, from cutting veggies to cutting sandwiches. The green Pakkawood handle is a real beauty and is infused with resin to increase its resistance to cracks.

For a more affordable alternative, you can get a Japanese-style chef’s knife on Amazon. The high-carbon stainless steel blade is sharp enough to cut through anything, and you get a brown Pakkawood handle that’s reminiscent of the HexClad utility knife.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Every chef needs an apron! For a truly luxurious option, the Eco Modern apron is a strong choice. Made from HexTwill recycled fabric, it’ll resist water and most cooking liquids. The top pocket snaps shut and fits a standard-sized phone. There are also extra-wide waist pockets that can fit a variety of cooking utensils, from a bench scraper to tasting spoons. You can choose from 15 different colors or unique patterns.

Recipes to try from "Idiot Sandwich"

To give you a taste of what’s in Gordon Ramsay’s new cookbook, here are some unique, delicious recipes straight from the book.

Full English breakfast sandwich

As an ode to Ramsay himself, the full English breakfast sandwich is everything you love about the classic English breakfast between two slices of bread. Although it’s missing the black pudding, it has delicious baked beans, a roasted tomato smear, mushrooms and savory bangers topped with two eggs.

Italian beef

Italian beef has been a staple in Chicago since the early 1900s and has since become a favorite all over the country. While there are quite a few variations, the sandwich generally includes thinly sliced beef on a hoagie roll with veggies, typically peppers. This version specifically calls for a red pepper pistou, which is a cold sauce made from roasted red bell peppers, oregano leaves, Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

PB&J stuffed toast

Talk about taking a classic PB&J up a notch, this recipe makes it truly a decadent delight. The brioche bread is slathered in peanut butter and honey on the outside, then caramelized. Inside features strawberry jam (or any jam flavor of your choosing) and more peanut butter. Adventurous eaters could also add bananas or marshmallows!

Turkey breakfast club

The Turkey breakfast club includes a chile fried egg on a croissant instead of boring old bread. Throw everything else you’d normally see on a club sandwich (turkey, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce), and you’ll have a delicious sandwich you want to eat over and over again.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get "Idiot Sandwich" sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.