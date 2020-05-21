Goldie Hawn says she cries 'probably 3 times a day' over thought of ‘abuse,’ ‘anger’ happening amid pandemic

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Goldie Hawn is getting candid about how she's feeling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 74-year-old actress appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Thursday where she revealed that she cries multiple times per day over her concerns for others during these trying times.

"We are very lucky and I’m incredibly grateful, but I do feel a tremendous angst and a tremendous sadness,” Hawn said, according to Page Six.

She continued: “I find every day I cry probably three times a day because it hurts me to think that there is abuse going on, anger going on and this all has to do with confinement, fear and uncertainty about what is going to happen. It’s catastrophizing.”

Per the outlet, the actress also acknowledged that her and longtime partner Kurt Russell's quarantine likely looks different than most because “we are in a rarefied world, we have lovely houses and places to be, my family live very close and we do a lot of social distancing," she said.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, the MindUp founder and mom of three offered a tip to people during self-isolation.

"Before you go to bed, think of three things that went well today," she advised. "I don’t care if it’s a little crazy thing – it doesn’t matter.”