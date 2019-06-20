Kate Hudson poses with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, all 3 kids in rare family photo: 'Loves of my life'

Talk about a big, happy family!

Kate Hudson took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of herself with her three children and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — the first time the actress has posted such a group shot, per Pop Culture.

“My loves of my life,” she captioned the image, which shows 8-month-old Rani Rose, whom she shares with Fujikawa. Her son Ryder Robinson, 15, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7, are also pictured.

KATE HUDSON POSTS SWEET PHOTO WITH ALL THREE CHILDREN TO CELEBRATE BIRTHDAY: ‘THIS IS 40’

The post, which had more than 400,000 likes as of Thursday morning, was quick to garner comments from other celebrities.

“So beautiful,” wrote former “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler.

“JOY,” commented former “Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey.

KATE HUDSON CLARIFIES SAYING SHE'S RAISING HER DAUGHTER WITH A 'GENDERLESS' APPROACH

“Awww so happy,” said Chelsea Handler.

In April, in light of her 40th birthday, Hudson also took to the photo-sharing platform with a similar image — sans Fujikawa, however.

The post marked the first time the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress shared a photo of all three of her kids, together, People reported at the time.