Gisele Bündchen posts first glimpse of new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is experiencing baby bliss.

In honor of Mother's Day, the supermodel posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with her children, including one of her carrying her newborn baby, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

"I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived," she wrote in the caption. "Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

In one of the photos, Bündchen can be seen smiling at the camera while holding her baby, who is wearing a long-sleeved white onesie with "I heart mom" embroidered on the back.

Also included in the carousel of photos was a picture of Bündchen with her mother, who died in January 2024, due to cancer.

Today, on Mother’s Day, I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full," she wrote. "Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day."

She concluded: "To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!"

In addition to her new baby, the post also features a photo of Bündchen in a big group hug with her two older children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

News of Bündchen's third pregnancy broke in October 2024. She shares the new baby with her boyfriend, Valente, who she began dating in June 2023, around seven months after her divorce from Brady was finalized.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People magazine in a statement.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. A month after the divorce was finalized, Bündchen and Valente sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together, with the model telling Fox News Digital at the time, "None of it's true" and that he is just the family's martial arts instructor.

After confirming their romance, rumors swirled online that Bundchen and Valente had an affair. The model spoke with The New York Times in March 2024, saying: "That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen explained. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."