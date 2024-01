Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gisele Bundchen's mother, Vânia Maria Nonnenmacher Bündchen, died Sunday in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Fox News Digital confirmed. She was 75.

Vânia died due to cancer, Moinhos de Vento Hospital shared in a statement.

Gisele's mother had been admitted into the hospital in southeastern Brazil on Friday, Jan. 26.

TOM BRADY'S EX-WIFE GISELE BUNDCHEN ADMITS DIVORCE WAS NOT WHAT SHE ‘DREAMED OF’: ‘YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT IT’

Bundchen's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Gisele is one of six children, and has a twin, Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

GISELE BUNDCHEN ADMITS TO ‘VERY TOUGH’ TIMES FOLLOWING TOM BRADY DIVORCE: ‘WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS’

The former Victoria's Secret model honored her mom on Mother's Day with a heartwarming post explaining how "life was made possible because of you."

"Mom, thank you for being an example of love and strength, of dedication and patience, of integrity and kindness," she wrote. "Thank you for giving me amazing sisters, and for always supporting me in the best way that you could. Thank you for giving me life—and thank you for being my sweet mama. You know how much I love you!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She talked about caring for her ailing parents in a sit down interview with People magazine in September.

"It's been very tough on my family," she said. "It's been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a 2010 blog entry post to honor International Women's Day, Gisele praised her mom for raising their large family with "grace."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I grew up witnessing my mother always trying her best at doing all she could for the six of us girls. My mom devoted her entire life to her family and did it with such grace," she wrote.

"She is my hero. She is the reason why I believe a woman is the core of a family … I can only hope to be for my kids what she will and always be for us … Our rock."

Bündchen and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts in October 2022. The former couple was married for 13 years and share son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.