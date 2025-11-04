Tom Brady reveals his beloved dog is a clone of his late pet, Lua

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the NFL trade deadline was approaching, legendary quarterback Tom Brady revealed an interesting personal piece of news about his dog being a clone.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and current FOX Sports broadcaster said in a statement Tuesday from a company he has invested in that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his late dog, Lua.

Colossal Biosciences, a biotech startup, announced the acquisition of animal cloning company Viagen Pets and Equine. Colossal is venture-capital backed, and among its goals is to "fix" extinction.

Tuesday’s move marks the company’s first major acquisition, and Brady was involved in it through his statement revealing Junie’s origin.

"I love my animals," Brady said in the statement. "They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed."

Lua was the late dog of Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Lua died in December 2023, after the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2022.

However, as Brady mentioned in the statement, Colossal’s genetic engineering and cloning technology led to Junie being born. Brady’s dog is a pit bull mix.

While Brady’s cloned dog is a feat in itself, Colossal said its cloning and gene-editing technology also led to the birth of three dire wolf pups — a species previously thought to be extinct.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, as well as other groups, disputed Colossal’s claim.

"Combining the science of genetics with the business of discovery, we endeavor to jump-start nature’s ancestral heartbeat. To see the woolly mammoth thunder upon tundra once again. To advance the economies of biology and healing through genetics," Colossal’s website states.

"To make humanity more human. And to reawaken the lost wilds of Earth. So we, and our planet, can breathe easier."