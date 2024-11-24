'General Hospital' star quits daytime TV show after 14 years

"General Hospital" fans must say goodbye to another Port Charles resident after Chad Duell revealed he's leaving the popular daytime television show.

Duell, 37, portrayed Michael Corinthos on the soap opera for 14 years, beginning with his first episode in 2010.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show," Duell wrote on Instagram. "This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life."

He added, "I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

Duell thanked his fans "from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives."

"Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me," he wrote. "This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later."

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Duell's exit from the show in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell’s forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital," he said. "I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH.

Valentini continued, "There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year."

Duell earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, in addition to six Emmy nominations. He appeared in more than 1,500 episodes of the award-winning show.

Last month, the "General Hospital" cast had another major shakeup when Kelly Monaco revealed she was filming her "last scenes with the Davis girls" in a since deleted Instagram post.

Monaco appeared as Samantha McCall for more than 21 years and 2,000 episodes of the program. On the Oct. 30 episode, her character died on the show.