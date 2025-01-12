Leslie Charleson, 'General Hospital' star, dead at 79

Leslie Charleson, known for her role on "General Hospital," has died. She was 79.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated actress portrayed Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera for nearly 50 years.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed on the show's official Instagram account.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. "

"On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Charleson's cause of death has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.