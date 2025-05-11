'General Hospital' actress Denise Alexander dead at 85

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Alexander, best known for her roles in "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," has died at the age of 85.

On Saturday, the executive producer of "General Hospital," Frank Valentini, took to Instagram to share the news and offer condolences to Alexander's family.

"I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber – one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television – for nearly five decades," Valentini's statement began. "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."

The post was accompanied by a carousel of photos of Alexander throughout the years, both on screen and off.

Fans were quick to share their sympathies as well.

"She was truly such an integral part of the wonder years of GH!," one commented.

"Sending condolences to her family and friends. She was a beautiful actress who provided us many many years of exemplary entertainment on GH," another wrote.

Before her "GH" debut, Alexander portrayed Susan Hunter Martin in "Days of Our Lives" for seven years, from 1966 to 1973. She then went on to play Dr. Lesley Williams on "General Hospital" for nearly five decades. Her last appearance on the soap aired in 2021.

"Days of Our Lives" star Susan Seaforth Hayes took to social media to pay homage to her dear friend.

"Denise Alexander was a friend to treasure and an actress to applaud. She was well established on Days when I joined the cast as Julie #4 (a replacement for 4 previous actresses). She watched Billy and I fall madly in love and, being a romantic lady herself, cheered us on," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself, her husband Billy Hayes and Alexander.

"Such happy memories of her years in Salem and her great success on General Hospital. We both began as child actors, both had strong mothers and both were raised as Christian Scientists in our early years. I was grateful for her wisdom, taste, humor, and goodness every time I saw her. It was never enough. And my love for her will never be over."