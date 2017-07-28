Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood buy wedding gifts for married fans

Married country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood don’t mind sharing the love with fans.

Jude and Jamie Blanchard attended Brooks’ show in Lafayette, Louisiana last month with a sign that read: “Best Week Ever. Garth this Friday, our wedding next Friday.” The 55-year-old singer took notice and serenaded them with “To Make You Feel My Love.”

However, that wasn’t enough for Brooks.

He also asked the pair if they wanted anything off their wedding registry. Jamie also passed along a wedding invitation to the stage.

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported Thursday that a pair of lounge chairs, a KitchenAid mixer and other items from the stars showed up at Blanchards’ door.

This isn’t the first time the power couple were feeling generous. This month, Brooks and Yearwood offered to pay for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at an Oklahoma City show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.