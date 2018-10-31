'Game of Thrones' prequel to feature Josh Whitehouse

"Game of Thrones" fans, meet Josh Whitehouse.

The British actor and model will appear in an upcoming prequel pilot planned for the hit HBO series, Deadline reports. Whitehouse confirmed the casting announcement on his Instagram account Wednesday.

"So I’ve been holding on to some very big news and it’s been killing me - but here you go #gameofthrones," he captioned a post.

PRINCE HARRY'S EX-GIRLFRIEND LANDS TV ROLE

Whitehouse isn't the only name that's been revealed this week. On Tuesday, Naomi Watts was confirmed as the female lead in the pilot that's being written and produced by Jane Goldman alongside author George R.R. Martin.

The 50-year-old actress will play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret," Deadline revealed.

'THIS IS US' MOURNS PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING VICTIMS IN POWERFUL MESSAGE

The new prequel, which Martin tweeted is titled "The Long Night," will take place thousands of years before before "Game of Thrones."

“The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” HBO said in a statement to The New York Times back in June. “And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Meanwhile, the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones" will return sometime in 2019 and consist of just six episodes.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.