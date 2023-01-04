Gabrielle Union confesses she ‘felt entitled’ to cheat in first marriage with Chris Howard: 'Dysfunctional'

Actress Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her "dysfunctional" marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard.

During a guest appearance on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast, Union revealed that she "felt entitled" to infidelity during their five-year marriage.

When Shepard brought up his past infidelities, Union remarked, "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.

"A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.' And I just felt entitled to it as well."

'L.A.'S FINEST' PRODUCERS GABRIELLE UNION, JESSICA ALBA ON HIRING A DIVERSE PRODUCTION STAFF: 'IT WASN'T HARD'

Union and Howard tied the knot in 2001 and called it quits in 2005.

Union added that since she paid "all the bills," she should be allowed to do whatever she pleased.

"Like my dad before me, whoever has the most, gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," Union expressed on the podcast.

GABRIELLE UNION CALLS OUT TERRY CREWS FOR NOT SUPPORTING HER DURING 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' FIRING

While they were together, the "Bring It On" star additionally confessed that she was "horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me."

The 50-year-old actress continued to get candid about her relationship with the 47-year-old ex-NFL player and noted that the pair were "just dysfunctional from day one."

Union added that a therapist once told them she didn’t understand how their toxic relationship resulted in marriage in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[She said] we should probably look for a way to amicably dissolve … because you have not one thing in common, no morals, no values," Union told Shepard.



"The only thing you have in common is other people, so why don’t you just go be with other people?"

The "Bad Boys II" actress went on to say that she wished she "had more guilt" about her past infidelity.

"It was such a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase," she lamented.

"I wasn't aware of any comments by my ex-wife Gabrielle Union on a podcast or anywhere else," Union's ex Howard told Fox News Digital. "What I do know is that she appears to be very happy with her new family, and she’s continued to do very well with her career and activism. I wish her and her family nothing but the best."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After parting ways with Howard, the "10 Things I Hate About You" star married former NBA player Dwyane Wade in 2014.

In 2018, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Kaavia, to the world. Union is also the stepmom to Wade’s three children from previous marriages.