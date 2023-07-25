'Full House' stars Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber not worried about Dave Coulier's competing podcast

It’s a "Full House" of nostalgic look-back podcasts from the beloved sitcom’s cast.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who played Stephanie Tanner and neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, respectively, just released a rewatch podcast for the series on iHeartPodcasts titled "How Rude, Tanneritos!"

Their co-star, Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the series, also released a rewatch podcast a week ago on PodCo, titled "Full House Rewind."

Despite the close timing of their releases, Sweetin and Barber told People in a joint interview there’s "no competition at all."

"Dave's is so different, too, than what ours is," Sweetin explained. "His is more geared toward a video format. Ours is really audio with some clips and stuff of video…. He's got Mr. Woodchuck on there and all this stuff."

Sweetin added, "And we're going to do his podcast. He's going to come on and do ours. There's no weird thing where we're not doing each other's shows or anything like that."

Coulier, Sweetin and Barber all starred on "Full House" during its 1987 to 1995 run and the Netflix reboot, "Fuller House," which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Both Sweetin and Barber were child actors on the series, and part of why they don’t feel in competition with Coulier’s podcast is their "different perspective."

"As being kids on the show, it's such a different experience," Sweetin said. "I think it's all the more content for ‘Full House’ fans to love."

Barber added there are so many fans of the show that "there is no such thing as too much ‘Full House’ content" and "They will consume it all and love it all. And honestly, there is room at the table for all of us to be successful and to celebrate each other's wins."

In the interview, conducted by People before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the two actresses visited San Francisco, where the show was set, and reflected on their shared bond of working on the show.

"We're just these little '90s robots. It's this unspoken connection," Barber said. "We're just like, 'Oh yeah. Are you feeling that way? Oh yeah. I'm feeling that way too.'"

Sweetin also revealed that she’s never really seen much of the show herself.

"I have never watched the original series, really. I think I've seen the pilot, but it's been years. I was a kid when it was on, and then I just never really watched it," she said. "That, I think, is going to be really fun too, in that going back and watching these shows 30-some odd years later."

Their other co-star, John Stamos, recently revealed that Sweetin’s "home run" performance during an early table read for the show almost made him quit the series before it even started.

On the latest episode of "Hot Ones," Stamos explained, "We did a table read of it, and I was the star. I was coming off of ‘General Hospital,’ and all the mothers were like [gestures fawning over him]. And we sit down, and we start reading. And Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing. I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’"

"You couldn’t even hear my lines they were laughing so hard at her," he added. "And I’m like slinking in my seat like this, and I run out to – I’ll never forget – I run out to the lobby [at] the Century Plaza hotel, and I’m digging in my pocket for quarters. I jam a quarter in, like ‘Get me the f--- of this show’ to my agents."

Despite his initial reluctance, Stamos admitted he grew to love the show, laughingly saying he "hated that show" but "ended up loving it."