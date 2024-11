Dave Coulier, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone in "Full House," has announced he has stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier, 65, suffered from an upper respiratory infection caused by major swelling in his lymph nodes.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" he told People.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.