‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier says sobriety helped him grieve the deaths of Bob Saget, dad and brother

Dave Coulier couldn’t be more thankful for his sobriety.

The "Full House" star recently opened up about how sobriety helped him cope with the loss of his close friend Bob Saget as well as his brother Dan and father Dave.

"I definitely went through the sorrow hat trick, so to speak," the 62-year-old shared in a clip obtained by People magazine ahead of Monday’s episode of "Tamron Hall."

"My brother took his own life, and he was actually the funniest person I’ve ever known," the star shared. "My brother, Dan. I was the one who found him at my dad’s house down in the basement. A part of me died that day as well, because I really loved my brother."

"I made jokes to my friends and family and the line was, ‘Boy, I sure picked the wrong time in my life to stop drinking,’" Coulier continued. "And people would laugh at that knowing I was sober. And then my father passed away a couple of months ago, and I got to say all of the things that a son could say to his father about how proud I was."

Coulier also revealed that his last conversation with his "Full House" co-star took place the day Saget died.

Saget died in January at age 65 due to head trauma.

"He was texting me and making me laugh, and we were texting back and forth and making each other laugh very, very hard," Coulier recalled. "The last thing I said to him was, ‘Have a great show tonight.’ That was my last connection with Bob."

Coulier said that his sobriety made it easier for him to process the deaths of his loved ones within a short period. In March of this year, Coulier announced that he was two years sober.

"I thought to myself after those three lives were gone, I would’ve never been able to feel all of that if I was drinking, and it was really important to me to just feel that sorrow," said Coulier. "There was nothing masking that, there were no layers that were covering that up. I thought to myself, ‘This is what I should be doing. I should be feeling this pain. I should be feeling this incredible love for these people.’

"With alcohol, I was covering all that up," he continued. "It was a real stark reminder to me that alcohol has been stealing all of those moments in my life for a long, long time."

Coulier previously revealed on Instagram that he stopped drinking Jan. 1, 2020. He uploaded a photo that showed his bloody face after a drunken fall.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic … I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back," Coulier wrote.

"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," the comic shared. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey.

"The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you."

At the time of his death, Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour." He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from a previous marriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.