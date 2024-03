Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kelly Rizzo is firing back at critics who have questioned her decision to date two years after the sudden death of her husband, Bob Saget.

On Monday, Rizzo responded to a comment on TikTok that said: "For those saying she moved ‘too fast’, how long should she wait? It's been two years. He's not coming back. She should be able to have happiness."

Rizzo started her TikTok video with, "This is something I have not addressed publicly, but I feel this needs to be said."

She noted that most of the comments she's received since the "Full House" star's death in 2022 have been positive. However, a small portion have been negative toward her – including critics of her decision to get back out there and start dating.

"I'm going to start by saying, unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," she said. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex, difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."

She noted in her video that she did feel guilt when she decided to start dating again.

"You also feel lonely, and so you want to do it," Kelly said. "Then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family, and they're telling you it's OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it."

Rizzo explained in her video that the idea of finding love again wasn't even a thought in her mind until a year after the legendary comedian passed away.

"For every person, it's different," she pointed out. "There is no one size fits all, but there is absolutely no room for judgment."

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018. Saget died in January 2022 after a fall in a Florida hotel room.

Kelly and Breckin Meyer made their debut as a couple while celebrating the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.

Rizzo, 44, and Meyer, 49, appeared at a Grammy party holding hands. At the time, Kelly explained that it was not easy for her to get to a point where she was comfortable stepping out in a new relationship.

"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think [Bob would] be happy with it,'" she told E! News last month.

Before taking the relationship public, Rizzo said Saget's daughters encouraged her to date again.

"It’s meant everything," Rizzo told Fox News Digital. "Even though it’s something that you don’t think you need permission for, it meant everything to me to have their blessing and just knowing that they want me to be happy and that they love me."

"And the two of them saying that Bob would want me to be happy meant everything because they’re his kids. They knew him best.

"I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy, too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level," she added. "And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.' To continually have their support – I couldn’t ask for a greater gift."

It's unclear when Rizzo and Meyer first met. Meyer began his entertainment career in the music industry, playing drums for the Streetwalking Cheetahs. Some of the group's hits include "None of Your Business," "All I Want" and "Turn Me Down."

He later launched his acting career and is known for roles in "Clueless," "Road Trip," "Rat Race" and "Franklin & Bash."