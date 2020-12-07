Francis Ford Coppola says he is ‘done’ with ‘The Godfather’ film franchise: ‘I have other fish to fry’

When it comes to “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola said he is “done with” the film franchise.

The latest movie, “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone,” was originally named “The Godfather: Part III” in 1990 and serves as the conclusion to the famed director’s trilogy.

The new edit, which will also include a different ending, will achieve the original vision held by Coppola, 81, and screenwriter Mario Puzo. “The Godfather III" was previously nominated for seven Oscars. Coppola earned two of those nominations.

“Me and ‘The Godfather’ are done now,” Coppola recently told The Guardian. “There is more that [screenwriter] Mario Puzo wrote that we never used. But I don’t own ‘The Godfather,’ Paramount owns ‘The Godfather,’ and they may well decide to make more films. I feel that I’ve made my trilogy. I have other fish to fry.”

Coppola also shared that it’s been freeing to unveil the new film.

“Releasing a movie is like following a sports team,” he explained. “You always sigh. Relief always follows the release of a movie, even if it’s a feeling of despondency.”

“Part III” came 16 years after “Part II.” The sequel followed Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone working to separate his family from the crime business.

The movie starred Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia and Talia Shire. The previous entries featured Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall and Marlon Brando, as well as Pacino.

Coppola made it clear he has moved on.

“I want to make a film about the future,” he told the outlet. "You know the Alfred, Lord Tennyson quote? ‘For I dipt into the future, far as human eye could see, saw the vision of the world, and all the wonder that would be…’ That’s the movie I want to make. It would be called ‘Megalopolis.’”

“I’m 81 so I hope I have enough years to make it,” Coppola continued. “I want to give the children of the world a vision of the future that is beautiful. That is positive. That is a heaven on Earth because I really think we can have that.”

Coppola previously shared that the updated film is “an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became ‘The Godfather: Part III.’”

The prolific winemaker continued: "For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather: Part II' and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it."

The famed director and his production company, American Zoetrope, underwent a frame-by-frame restoration of the original film and its new version.

“Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision,” Senior Vice President of Paramount Archives Andrea Kalas said.

