Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Van Halen blowup, Iron Maiden death, Rosie O'Donnell's daughter arrested

- Van Halen's Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth almost came to blows before canceling tour.

- Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66.

- Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter arrested on multiple charges.

‘ROCKY’ MOVES - Sylvester Stallone, 78, goes viral with unique dancing video.

PHOTOS - Cher, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley turn heads in sheer looks and bikinis.

‘SLIMY’ BUSINESS - Jelly Roll threatens to expose ‘slimy’ music industry in cryptic X post.

TREACHEROUS WATERS - ‘The Love Boat’ star Jill Whelan credits mom for never being arrested in Hollywood.

STAR-STUDDED NIGHTMARE - Diddy accused of raping 13-year-old while celebrities watched at VMAs after-party: lawsuit.

'SO DISAPPOINTED' - Singer Pink postpones slate of concerts due to reasons beyond her control.

INITIAL RESULTS - One Direction Liam Payne’s initial toxicology results revealed: report.

