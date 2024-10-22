Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Van Halen blowup, Iron Maiden death, Rosie O'Donnell's daughter arrested

Sylvester Stallone goes viral for his dance moves, Jelly Roll threatens to expose 'slimy' music world

David Lee Roth in a blue jacket sings on stage with Alex Van Halen behind him playing drums split Paul DiAnno in an apron in Japan split Rosie ODonnell in black with her daughter Chelsea in a black off the shoulder top

Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth apparently almost became violent with each other, former Iron Maiden member Paul Di'Anno died and Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea was arrested. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Van Halen's Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth almost came to blows before canceling tour.

- Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66.

- Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter arrested on multiple charges.

Sylvester Stallone in a blue shirt and blue pants dances during a fitting

Sylvester Stallone went viral for dancing on Instagram to the song "More Love." (Sylvester Stallone Instagram)

‘ROCKY’ MOVES - Sylvester Stallone, 78, goes viral with unique dancing video.

PHOTOS - Cher, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley turn heads in sheer looks and bikinis.

‘SLIMY’ BUSINESS - Jelly Roll threatens to expose ‘slimy’ music industry in cryptic X post.

Jill Whelan in a black suit with two white lines looks dead at the camera

Jill Whelan said she's thankful social media didn't exist when she rose to fame. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

TREACHEROUS WATERS -The Love Boat’ star Jill Whelan credits mom for never being arrested in Hollywood.

STAR-STUDDED NIGHTMARE - Diddy accused of raping 13-year-old while celebrities watched at VMAs after-party: lawsuit.

'SO DISAPPOINTED' - Singer Pink postpones slate of concerts due to reasons beyond her control.

Liam Payne in a white jacket with black labels and a black shirt stands on the carpet in London

Liam Payne pictured on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

INITIAL RESULTS - One Direction Liam Payne’s initial toxicology results revealed: report.

