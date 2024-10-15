Cher, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley turn heads in sheer looks and bikinis: PHOTOS

Cher

Cher turned heads when she walked the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a plum suit jacket paired with a fishnet skin-baring top, on top of loose-fitting multicolored pants with zipper details.

The legendary singer was one of three female performers who hit the runway to perform some of their biggest hits. For her part, Cher sang "Believe" and "Strong Enough."

Cher's performance also featured an outfit change, with the singer changing into oversized black cargo pants covered in glitter, with a cropped black long-sleeve coat. She paired the look with a black strapless corset top. Cher also opted to switch out her blonde locks for her signature black hair.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss made her debut on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage, wearing a sheer black lace dress with a thigh-high slit, over a matching black bra and underwear set.

The 50-year-old supermodel paired the look with strappy black high heels, a pair of black angel wings and large diamond hoop earrings. She wore her signature blonde hair down and kept her makeup look natural.

Her debut show for the lingerie brand was extra special, as she got to walk in the same show as her daughter, Lila Moss, 22, who also made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway. The two first walked the runway together in 2021 for Fendi.

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is in full vacation mode posing in a black bikini and tan sunhat in a carousel of photos she posted on Instagram recently, setting her location in the geotag as VOMO Island Fiji.

"Pretending I was doing a shoot for ANTM," she captioned the post, referring to the reality TV show "America's Next Top Model." She also joked in the caption that the category for the photo shoot is "sunhat."

She was photographed holding the hat at an angle which obstructed her eyes, and in one photo she turned her back to the camera, giving a cheeky view of her bikini bottoms pulled up high onto her waist.

"You look absolutely AMAZING!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section on Instagram. Another added, "Fine like all the women in her family."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley wished her Instagram followers a "Good evening" while dressed in a white string bikini with sparkly embellishments on the top.

The bikini is part of Hurley's swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she launched in 2005. At the time, she explained she wanted to start a line focused on helping women of every age feel beautiful.

In one of the photos, Hurley is facing the camera with a playful smile on her face, and in the other she's looking over her shoulder at the camera and giving a sultry look.

"You look beautiful Elizabeth! Been a huge fan since Austin Powers," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Elegantly beautiful woman right there."

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo stunned while walking the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, wearing an oversized black suit jacket with a floral embellishment on one side. She paired the jacket with a black lace bra, high-waisted bottoms and sheer black tights.

The model posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, and fans were quick to compliment her on her look.

"The blazer outfit is what i want to wear everyday," one fan wrote. Another added, "I don’t understand why you weren’t on that runway??? What?? Your beauty, your grace and your walk speaks volumes!!"

Culpo was on the carpet as the host, interviewing others for the Amazon Prime livestream of the event.

Madison LeCroy

"What a night, still on cloud nine!" Madison LeCroy captioned a carousel of photos posted on Instagram from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which included photos from both the red carpet and inside the show.

LeCroy wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts on both sides, leaving the dress backless, and a sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with black and silver strappy high heels, and wore her long blonde hair down in loose curls.

"The hottest look we’ve done to date!! You belonged on that runway baby!!" one Instagram follower wrote, while another added, "So beautiful!! We need you walking that runway."

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like getting ready to host an episode of "Dancing with the Stars," in a recent video she shared of her getting dressed.

The video starts with Hough walking into her dressing room in a tan suit jacket with matching high-waisted shorts, paired with a white bodysuit. Throughout the video, she strips down to just the white bodysuit, before appearing back onscreen in a strapless black bodysuit.

Hough then puts on a sheer black dress with a thigh-high slit and a floral design.

"We love a confident gal!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added "it's official!! I am madly in love with you!!!"

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek walked the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a baby blue gown with a thigh-high slit, revealing the red lining on the inside of the dress. The red lining matched the model's red bra.

She paired the look with strappy red shoes, diamond bracelets and rings, as well as a silver clutch.

Kostek shared photos of herself on Instagram posing in a Victoria's Secret robe ahead of the fashion show, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments, writing "Blonde bombshell baby" and "Most stunning human ever."