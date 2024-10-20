Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Pink postpones slate of concerts due to reasons beyond her control

'So What' singer Pink pushed through knee injury earlier this year on the 'Summer Carnival' tour

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Pink unexpectedly canceled a string of shows on the tail end of her "Trustfall Tour."

The "Get The Party Started" singer embarked on tour in October 2023 in support of her ninth studio album.

"Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can."

PINK PUSHES THROUGH AERIAL PERFORMANCE AFTER INJURING KNEE DURING CONCERT: ‘YOU DON'T NEED KNEES TO FLY'

Singer Pink wears sparkling dress while singing on stage.

Pink canceled four shows in the Midwest for an undisclosed reason. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

She added, "Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Please keep an eye out for updates – we'll have more info soon.

PINK AND CAREY HART ‘ALMOST DIDN'T MAKE IT,' SINGER REVEALS IN RAW POST

"I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can."

— Pink

"Thank you for your understanding. I'm looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

It's unclear why the "Just Give Me a Reason" musician needed to cancel the concerts. She previously canceled a show on her "Summer Carnival" tour over the summer due to doctor's orders.

Pink's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "So What" singer is known for giving it her all during her shows, and performs lively acrobatic routines between singing and dancing.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pink performing aerial stunts

Pink is known for her aerial routines during concerts. (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Pink – who's full name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart – continued with aerial stunts despite injuring her knee during a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a video posted online, the Grammy Award-winning singer could be seen limping onstage with two people by her side.

"Thanks, guys," she said, while getting hooked up to her aerial harness. "You don't need knees to fly. I'm coming to see you in the back!"

Pink wears a silver bodysuit while performing aerial routine

When Pink hurt her knee, she joked she didn't need her knees to fly. (Getty Images)

"@P!NK soared through Allegiant Stadium - hurt knee and all! She might have put on the best live concert I’ve ever seen," one fan captioned a TikTok video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s super human," another commented on the video. "I love that woman. One of the best performers I have ever seen live."

The "What About Us" singer has two kids with her husband, Carey Hart — daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending