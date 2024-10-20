Singer Pink postpones slate of concerts due to reasons beyond her control

Pink unexpectedly canceled a string of shows on the tail end of her "Trustfall Tour."

The "Get The Party Started" singer embarked on tour in October 2023 in support of her ninth studio album.

"Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can."

She added, "Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Please keep an eye out for updates – we'll have more info soon.

"Thank you for your understanding. I'm looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all."

It's unclear why the "Just Give Me a Reason" musician needed to cancel the concerts. She previously canceled a show on her "Summer Carnival" tour over the summer due to doctor's orders.

Pink's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "So What" singer is known for giving it her all during her shows, and performs lively acrobatic routines between singing and dancing.

Earlier this year, Pink – who's full name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart – continued with aerial stunts despite injuring her knee during a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In a video posted online, the Grammy Award-winning singer could be seen limping onstage with two people by her side.

"Thanks, guys," she said, while getting hooked up to her aerial harness. "You don't need knees to fly. I'm coming to see you in the back!"

"@P!NK soared through Allegiant Stadium - hurt knee and all! She might have put on the best live concert I’ve ever seen," one fan captioned a TikTok video.

"She’s super human," another commented on the video. "I love that woman. One of the best performers I have ever seen live."