Jelly Roll threatens to expose ‘slimy’ music industry in cryptic X post

Country singer Jelly Roll has put the music industry on blast.

"Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall," Jelly Roll posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added in his cryptic post, "All that sh-t Russ be talking about is REAL!"

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, had previously collaborated with rapper and songwriter Russ on a track called "Really Gone."

Russ has previously gone viral for exposing the music industry.

"I learned that the whole industry is ran by… it’s a couple people," Russ explained. "You know that guy at Spotify, that guy at Apple, you know this person at Rhythm Radio and this person at Urban Radio… between four people you can run the whole sh-t."



Earlier this year, the New Jersey-born rapper additionally took aim at major record labels and accused companies of purchasing fake streams.

"How are they tricking us?" Andrew Schulz asked on his "Flagrant" podcast. "Because I see these people that go crazy, right? Album goes No. 1 but then they can’t fill up a show. So the math is not mathing."

"It’s a real thing," Russ said. "Here’s the deal, when you talk to these people—'cause I’ve talked to these people, 'cause I’ve been like, ‘What is this? How are y’all doing this?’ They never disclose the mechanics of how they actually fake the streams."



Russ continued, "But the reality is the labels are spending money… devil's advocate, they’re treating it like a marketing expense. Because, in a sense, it almost is."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll rose to prominence in 2021 with his album, "Ballad of the Broken," but had been working for years to break through in the music world, first in hip hop, then country.

In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Jelly Roll explained his faith in God has been his "driving force."

"Faith was a lot of me believing it was going to work out for me," he said. "Could you imagine being a 37-year-old, unsuccessful musician when you told people that was your job?"

The Tennessee native noted, "It wasn't like something I did on the side. Like, it was my job. And I just always had faith that God had a bigger purpose for what I was trying to do."