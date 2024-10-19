Expand / Collapse search
Music

Jelly Roll threatens to expose ‘slimy’ music industry in cryptic X post

The ‘Save Me’ singer went to juvenile detention at age 13, and was in and out of prison for years

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jelly Roll believes hes a living manifestation of being equipped by God

Jelly Roll spoke to Fox News Digital about his relationship with God and being able to inspire other people.

Country singer Jelly Roll has put the music industry on blast. 

"Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall," Jelly Roll posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added in his cryptic post, "All that sh-t Russ be talking about is REAL!"

JELLY ROLL ‘HAD A LOT OF TIME’ TO WRITE SONGS IN PRISON BEFORE FINDING MASSIVE SUCCESS IN COUNTRY MUSIC

Jelly Roll in a black shirt and black backwards hat looks up and smiles at crowd

Country star Jelly Roll ripped the music industry in a social media post and threatened to expose the "slimy" business. (WWE/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, had previously collaborated with rapper and songwriter Russ on a track called "Really Gone."

Russ has previously gone viral for exposing the music industry.

"I learned that the whole industry is ran by… it’s a couple people," Russ explained. "You know that guy at Spotify, that guy at Apple, you know this person at Rhythm Radio and this person at Urban Radio… between four people you can run the whole sh-t."

Earlier this year, the New Jersey-born rapper additionally took aim at major record labels and accused companies of purchasing fake streams. 

"How are they tricking us?" Andrew Schulz asked on his "Flagrant" podcast. "Because I see these people that go crazy, right? Album goes No. 1 but then they can’t fill up a show. So the math is not mathing."

JELLY ROLL BROUGHT HIS OWN MIXTAPES TO HIS DRUG DEALS: 'IT WAS LIKE MY BUSINESS CARD'

Close up of serious Jelly Roll

The "Save Me" singer went to juvenile detention at age 13, and was in and out of prison for years. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"It’s a real thing," Russ said. "Here’s the deal, when you talk to these people—'cause I’ve talked to these people, 'cause I’ve been like, ‘What is this? How are y’all doing this?’ They never disclose the mechanics of how they actually fake the streams."

Russ continued, "But the reality is the labels are spending money… devil's advocate, they’re treating it like a marketing expense. Because, in a sense, it almost is."

Schulz podcast boasts 1.76 million subscribers, and he has high-profiled guests, including former President Donald Trump recently on his show. 

Jelly Roll holding up CMA award before dropping it

In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Jelly Roll explained his faith in God has been his "driving force." (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll rose to prominence in 2021 with his album, "Ballad of the Broken," but had been working for years to break through in the music world, first in hip hop, then country.

In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Jelly Roll explained his faith in God has been his "driving force."

Jelly Roll rose to prominence in 2021 with his album, "Ballad of the Broken," but had been working for years to break through in the music world, first in hip hop, then country. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

"Faith was a lot of me believing it was going to work out for me," he said. "Could you imagine being a 37-year-old, unsuccessful musician when you told people that was your job?"

The Tennessee native noted, "It wasn't like something I did on the side. Like, it was my job. And I just always had faith that God had a bigger purpose for what I was trying to do."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

