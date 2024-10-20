Sylvester Stallone, 78, goes viral with unique dancing video

Looks like Rocky is still quick on his feet.

To kick off the weekend, Sylvester Stallone treated his Instagram followers to a 13-second dance performance to Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' song, "More Love."

The actor, 78, made age look like just a number as he moved his hips to the rhythm of the hit Motown song.

The video, which has amassed 1 million likes on Instagram, was apparently taken without Stallone's knowledge.

SYLVESTER STALLONE PACKS ON PDA WITH WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN IN ITALY DURING RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE

"I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project," he wrote on Instagram. "Great song though!"

According to his IMDb, Stallone has several moves in pre-production.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Over 25,000 comments have been left on the "Tulsa King" star's post, many complimenting his moves.

"Get it sir! Yes you still got it"

"You'd never know he's 78. Keep movin (sic) Rocko!"

"How can you not adore this man!!! Living icon"

"Yeah Sly! Can I have the next dance"

"He can shake it in front of me anytime"

"You got the moves! Are you doing a fitting for a sequel to Magic Mike (sic)?"

"I think this is the best chapter of your life…enjoy"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stallone does a little bit of everything in the video: a clap, some jazz hands and part of the hand jive.

Longtime "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba also liked the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stallone gave his followers a partial encore performance, posting the same video of him dancing to another track: "Rambo" by Bryson Tiller. "And the beat goes on… RAMBO TIME!" he captioned the post.

On that video, his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Flavin, commented, writing, "My love still has the moves!!"