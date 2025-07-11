Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady spark dating rumors, Hailey Bieber stuns in bikini

Johnny Depp slams Hollywood; Gary Coleman's ex-wife defends taking him off life support

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
sofia vergara, tom brady, hailey bieber

Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady sparked dating rumors; Hailey Bieber stuns in yellow bikini. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:
-Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady spark summer romance rumors on luxury yacht

-Hailey Bieber rocks yellow bikini in summer photos ahead of Justin Bieber's reported album release

-Johnny Depp said ‘f--- you’ to Hollywood as Amber Heard allegations derailed his career

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on the red carpet

Johnny Depp revealed why he fought back against Amber Heard's career-threatening allegations despite being told he was "crazy." (Getty Images)

'DIFF'RENT' DECISION - Gary Coleman's ex-wife defends taking him off life support, admits she 'could have helped him more.'

LOCKED AWAY - Diddy could face 'substantial' prison time despite courtroom victory, warns OJ Simpson's lawyer.

Sean Diddy Combs wears a tuxedo, pictured in court sketch

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Getty Images/Jane Rosenberg)

REALITY BITES - Golden Bachelor’ star’s ex issues a warning after he rules out women over 60. 

LOVE LESSONS LEARNED - ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel's first marriage prepared her to find love again.

FATHER’S FEAR - Dennis Quaid devastated by close family connection to Texas floods.

Dennis Quaid in a black shirt looking at camera

Dennis Quaid said his daughter was at a summer camp in Texas when the flash floods began. (Diana King for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LADY IN RED - Lauren Sánchez parties without new husband Jeff Bezos in a sexy red latex bustier.

MUSIC INTERRUPTED - Dolly Parton is unable to write new songs after losing her husband of nearly 60 years. 

dolly parton, carl dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died in March. (Getty Images/Dolly Parton/Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.