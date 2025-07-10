‘Golden Bachelor’ Mel Owens' ex issues warning for ladies after he refuses to consider anyone over 60

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From controversial comments to sly remarks made by an ex, the leading man of "The Golden Bachelor" is already causing a stir.

Mel Owens, cast as the ABC series' lead in April, recently took fans by surprise when he admitted his plans to cut any woman who is "60 and over."

The retired NFL star's ex-wife, Fabiana Pimentel, issued a stark warning to those women vying for his attention.

"Good luck. I mean, it’s going to be bad," Pimentel, who is 20 years younger than Owens, told the Daily Mail "But, anyway, I don’t want to be involved in this."

During an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast in June, Owens opened up about the age limitations he requested ahead of casting.

"It's blind up until they get out of the limo. But they asked me, 'What's your preferences?' So, I just said 45 to 60, just being honest," he said. "And then the process went, and I was selected, right? And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.' 'Oh Mel, you can't, you know, this is not the 'Silver Bachelor.' It’s the 'Golden Bachelor.' He goes, 'But they're going to be hot, don’t worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"

During the first season of the show, the ladies vying for Gerry Turner’s heart were between 60 and 75 years old. However, at the time of filming, Turner was 72. Owens is 66.

Additionally, Owens said he expects the contestants to all be in good shape.

"I had no resume, but they asked me, what is my, like, my profile?" Owens said. "Well, they got to be fit because I stay in shape. [They] should work out and stuff. And I told them, you know, try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right?

"Well, I don't think there are going to be artificial hips or wigs there, right? Because I know there's amazing women out there."

The comments sparked outrage online.

"It’s fine, but just because men think it, do they have to say it? It’s so cringe," one user wrote on X.

"I don’t even know why he agreed to it when the premise is literally people over 60 finding love," another wrote.

Come were quick to come to Owens' defense.

"All of sudden it's illegal to have dating preferences?" one user wrote on X.

Franchise host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly, "I’ve seen the headlines, obviously, because I’m on social media. We haven’t started filming ‘Golden’ yet, so I haven’t spent a ton of time with Mel. I know I’m gonna get to spend a lot more time with him pretty soon. I’m sure that’s something we’re going to talk about."

Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens transitioned to a career in law after retiring from the NFL in the '80s, according to a press release.

"It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons," the release states. "While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams."

According to the outlet, Owens and Pimentel were married for 17 years before Pimentel filed for divorce in 2020. They share two adult children.

Pimentel, who married Owens in 2002, cited irreconcilable differences. The divorce was reportedly finalized in 2024.

While there have been rumors ABC has axed Owens as the leading man due to sudden backlash, Fox News Digital has learned that he is still very much the next "Golden Bachelor."

According to the show's site, Owens is "ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple … He's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years."