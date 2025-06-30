Expand / Collapse search
‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel's first marriage prepared her to find love again

The 'Collector's Call' host learned valuable relationship lessons before marrying psychologist Pete Harris in 2019

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel says George Clooney was like ‘a big brother’ Video

‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel says George Clooney was like ‘a big brother’

Lisa Whelchel dishes on what it was like working with the future "Sexiest Man Alive" and filming the new season of "Collectors Call."

"Facts of Life" star Lisa Whelchel found love twice.

In 2019, the star said "I do" to psychologist Pete Harris. She was previously married to Pastor Steven Cauble from 1988 to 2012. They share three children.

"I would say the secret to my second marriage is learning from your first marriage," the 62-year-old told Fox News Digital.

Lisa Whelchel in a light blue floral dress posing with her husband in a matching suit.

Lisa Whelchel and her husband Pete Harris attend a tribute to Norman Lear. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"For one thing, I was married for 23 years to my first husband. And I’m so very, very grateful for so much in that relationship, including my three children. But I do think that [when] you get married young, there’s a lot that you’re working out, I think, in your first marriage. And so, I would say my current husband and I worked out a lot in our first marriage."

"Now we know what to appreciate," Whelchel continued. "We know the pitfalls to avoid. We know how to have the conversations ahead of time. And I think we also knew really just what we wanted and what we needed before we got married."

Lisa Whelchel in character as Blair.

In 2021, Lisa Whelchel delighted fans on the ABC special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes." (ABC/Christopher Willard/Getty Images)

When the star isn't home surrounded by family, she's hitting the road. Whelchel is the host of "Collector's Call," where she encounters some unique and even odd pop culture collections and treasures owned by fans from across the country. The series has been airing on MeTV since 2019.

Lisa Whelchel smiling wearing a bright pink collection posing with a sports collection.

Many of the collections Lisa Whelchel features in "Collector's Call" are worth big bucks. (METV)

"The reason I was excited about hosting ‘Collector’s Call’ was not because I’m a collector – I’m probably the opposite of a collector," Whelchel explained. "I like ‘less is more’. But I am fascinated by people, and I’m very curious about what makes people tick. And there are no more interesting people in the world than collectors, and they all have a story. And every single item has a story. That’s what drew me in."

This season, there was no shortage of the strange.

Lisa Whelchel in character as Blair.

Lisa Whelchel is still recognized by fans as Blair Warner from "The Facts of Life," which aired from 1979 to 1988. (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"Listen, there is no more unique collection than… vintage weight-loss fads," she said. 

A poster for "Collector's Call" with Lisa Whelchel.

Lisa Whelchel has been hosting "Collector's Call" for six seasons. (MeTV)

"The collector was in marketing, and he was fascinated with what you could get away with [selling] back in the day. Just put it on the label and there was nobody checking it. He has a bar of soap that claims to lather up your body, and it just washes the weight away. I’m sure that sold very well. And then he had another item where it was a vitamin elixir that was good for the whole family to lift spirits. Well, it was because it was 24% alcohol."

A close-up of Lisa Whelchel smiling

Lisa Whelchel said she was no stranger to trying unique fitness fads. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"There were so many items he had… It’s crazy," she said. "But I probably would’ve bought some of those as well, just hoping they worked."

One item even brought her back to her childhood – a still usable "jiggle" belt machine. She got to try it for "Collector’s Call."

Lisa Whelchel smiling in a bright pink dress displaying a sports collection with two people.

Lisa Whelchel has been enjoying traveling across the country and encountering different collections, along with the stories behind them. (MeTV)

"I was born in the ‘60s and my mom had one of those," said Whelchel. "I remember my cousin Tammy and I putting that thing on and jiggling around."

It wasn’t the only fitness fad Whelchel had tried over the years.

Mindy Cohm, Lisa Whelchel, and Kim Fields posing together

From left to right, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields reunited for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes" in 2021. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"I will say that I was asked to do an infomercial for some kind of product that, apparently, you could just sprinkle a little on top of whatever you were eating," she explained. "I don’t think they said it took away the calories, but something to that claim. So, I thought, ‘Well, yeah, not only would I give this a try, but if they'd pay me to hawk it, great!’ But I said, let me at least try it for three weeks. I’m not going to sell something that doesn’t work."

Lisa Whelchel holding a Blair doll.

Lisa Whelchel with a collectible Blair doll. (aul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"I ended up gaining weight," said Whelchel. "So obviously, I did not do that infomercial, but I was willing to give it a try."

While Whelchel has never been a collector herself, she noted that there’s a good reason why she, and many others, have connected with the series.

Nancy McKeon as Joanne 'Jo' Polniaczek, Kim Fields as Dorothy 'Tootie' Ramsey, Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner, Mindy Cohn as Natalie Green, Charlotte Rae as Edna Garrett

Charlotte Rae, right, who played housemother Edna Garrett on "The Facts of Life," died in 2018. She was 92. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

"I do think the reason that ‘Collector’s Call’ has really struck a nerve is the same reason why nostalgia is so popular," she said. 

An up-close of Lisa Whelchel smiling wearing white.

Lisa Whelchel loves looking back at the past with everyday Americans. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"It’s because these are times right now where there’s tension and our anxiety is up. And when we’re a child, we’re oblivious to what’s going on in the world. We can just go outside, jump in some puddles, and have a moment of joy. And so, anything that brings us back to our childhood, I think, is an elixir to our soul."

Jennifer Aniston Lisa Whelchel sharing an embrace

In a 2021 special, Jennifer Aniston portrayed Lisa Whelchel's character, Blair Warner. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"It helps… mitigate against the harsh realities of being an adult sometimes, especially in these times… I hope [the show] brings them back to their own childhoods and, even more importantly, brings them back to that time of innocence and purity. I hope they experience less tension and anxiety… so that they can have a dose of oxygen in their soul that helps them make it through another day."

Whelchel loves to reminisce. She recalled working alongside one co-star on "The Facts of Life" who went on to be named "Sexiest Man Alive" twice.

George Clooney joking around with Lisa Whelchel on set.

Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner and George Clooney as George Burnett in "The Facts of Life." (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

"George Clooney was in three seasons [during] the later seasons [of ‘The Facts of Life’]," said Whelchel.

"I think what might be surprising is that he was cute back then, but there [wasn’t] any kind of romance that was… brewing on the set," she shared. "He was just like a big brother. I think it might surprise fans that he’s really become who he is today."

George Clooney smiling wearing a plaid shirt.

George Clooney went on to be named "Sexiest Man Alive" twice. (Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Had I known he was going to become that, I probably would’ve worn makeup to the rehearsal hall more often!" she joked.

‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel says George Clooney was like ‘a big brother’ Video

The Oscar winner, 64, played handyman George Burnett in the hit sitcom from 1985 to 1987, and just like a big brother, he relished pulling pranks on the all-female cast.

The Facts of Life fact posting together in character and smiling.

George Clooney walked onto an all-female set when he joined "The Facts of Life." (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Oh, he was so much fun to work with, always the prankster," she recalled. "And it was really nice. I mean, after so many years of just estrogen-filled rooms, it was nice to have a little dose of testosterone."

The cast of "The Facts of Life" in a warm embrace.

Clockwise from left to right: Nancy McKeon as Joanna "Jo" Marie Polniaczek Bonner, Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner, Kim Fields as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey, Mindy Cohn as Natalie Letisha Sage Green and George Clooney as George Burnett. (Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

The former Mouseketeer previously admitted to Fox News Digital that, after filming 200 episodes of "The Facts of Life" and later having three babies in three years, she forgot that her character once kissed Clooney's.

"They say the memory goes out with the placenta," she remarked at the time.

Lisa Whelchel wearing a flowy dark dress standing outdoors near a house.

Lisa Whelchel said her favorite role these days is that of grandma. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

However, one role Whelchel has been loving these days is that of grandma.

A close-up of Lisa Whelchel smiling

Lisa Whelchel visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 10, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"It’s been incredible," she gushed. "It helps that I have two of the most incredible grandchildren that ever walked the face of the Earth. So, it’s not hard to be a grandma to those amazing little kiddos."

"I know I had three kids, and they all turned out different," she said. "They’re from the same set of parents. But it is amazing how these two kids – they don’t look alike, they don’t act alike. They have different personalities. So, it just makes every day so much fun with them."

"Collector's Call" airs Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

