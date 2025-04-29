Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Playboy twins' slam Hugh Hefner, Gene Hackman final autopsy released

Expand / Collapse search
Karissa and Kristina Shannon, Gene Hackman

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, Gene Hackman (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

-Playboy twins' troubling experience with Hugh Hefner 'crumbled' their identities, led to substance abuse

-Gene Hackman final autopsy released two months after actor was found dead at 95

-Ivanka Trump makes Costa Rica splash vacationing with extended family for spring break

The Brady Bunch smiling in a photo

"The Brady Bunch" ran from 1969 until 1974. (ohn Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

HERE'S THE STORY - ‘Brady Bunch’ kids reveal why the fate of Carol's first husband was never mentioned.

SAY IT AIN'T SO - LAPD releases video of Weezer bassist's wife holding gun before she was shot by police, arrested.

'MY MISTAKE' - Jay Leno admits why he let Jimmy Kimmel humiliate him on his own show: 'My mistake.'

Jay Leno in a jean shirt smiles in El Segundo, CA at a HOT WHEELS event

Jay Leno said it was a "mistake" to let Jimmy Kimmel humiliate him. (Rich Polk/NBC)

‘DEDICATION TO LOVE’  - Hollywood matchmaker, who worked with Eva Longoria and David Spade, dead at 56.

MAJOR SETBACK - Sean 'Diddy' Combs dealt huge blow ahead of trial as disgraced rapper's team prepares 'swingers' defense.

'IT'S THAT SIMPLE' - Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'simple' advice behind 22-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. at Knott's Scary Farm in 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married for 22 years and have two children. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm)

'HAS TO STOP' - Justin Bieber pleads for paparazzi attention to stop amid growing concern over pop star's behavior.

Trending