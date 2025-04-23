Ivanka Trump makes Costa Rica splash vacationing with extended family for spring break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivanka Trump showed off her surfing skills while enjoying a family beach vacation to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Ivanka, 43, shared photos of herself surfing in Costa Rica and gave fans a glimpse into the family trip with husband Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words," she wrote on X. "Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.

"But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting – with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees."

Ivanka, daughter of President Donald Trump, teased upcoming projects she's been working on following the completion of the magical trip.

"My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal," she added. "Amid the peace and quiet, I also found space to reflect and plan for the upcoming launch of a few projects that I’m very excited to share with you soon! Now home in Miami, heart full and ready to hit the ground running."

During Trump's first presidency, Ivanka served as a senior advisor to her father all four years.

"It's the world's loneliest position [the presidency], the enormity of the decisions you're making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you," she said during an appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast.

"You know your closest friends — everyone's passionate about something, and they all want to spend the short time they have with you, selling you on what they think is something good and positive and productive for this country and the world. So, it is a very lonely perch, and I would often think about this during the first four years, but now I'm having a little distance from it."

Ivanka revealed she's planning to lean into a more supportive role as his daughter.

"I think I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him and in a very loving way as his daughter," she said.

Trump shares Ivanka, along with sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. The current president of the United States also shares daughter Tiffany Trump with his second ex-wife Marla Maples and son Barron Trump with his current wife, first lady Melania Trump.

