Hollywood matchmaker, who worked with Eva Longoria and David Spade, dead at 56

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Kelleher-Andrews, best known for her work as a celebrity matchmaker, has died. She was 56.

The relationship expert’s matchmaking company, Kelleher International, shared a heartfelt tribute after her death.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Amber Kelleher-Andrews — beloved Co-Founder, Co-CEO, matchmaking visionary, and devoted wife and mother. We extend our deepest condolences to her beautiful family, her many friends, the clients whose lives she touched so profoundly, and her mother, Jill Kelleher, the founder of Kelleher International," the statement read.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

In 2013, Kelleher-Andrews worked with "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria on the reality television series, "Ready for Love." Kelleher-Andrews was featured and offered her dating advice on the short-lived show.

"Amber’s passion and vision helped shape Kelleher International into the globally recognized leader it is today. Her dedication to love, her clients, and the art of connection left an indelible mark on all of us. Her empathy, energy, and ability to create transformative matches became the heartbeat of our firm — a legacy that lives on in every member of the Kelleher team," the heartfelt tribute continued.

Kelleher-Andrews was also featured on Comedy Central’s "The Show Biz Show with David Spade" as she helped him look for romance during a humorous segment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"We are forever inspired by Amber’s light, her belief in love, and her extraordinary gift for bringing people together. We remain deeply committed to honoring her spirit and values by continuing the work she so passionately began — keeping the magic of love alive every single day," the statement concluded.

The Hollywood matchmaker’s work was additionally featured on "Good Morning America," "Nightline," "Extra," "Entertainment Tonight" and more.

WHY SHORT WOMEN LIKE DATING TALL MEN AND VICE VERSA, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

In 2023, Kelleher-Andrews previously spoke with Fox News Digital to share her insight on a relationship trend at the time – why short women like dating tall men and vice versa.

Kelleher-Andrews, who’s from Montecito, California, told Fox News Digital that while women tend to be paired with tall men, confident men don’t seem to care as much.

"My most confident male clientele don't have a height preference at all," said Kelleher-Andrews. "They are completely comfortable with the female partner being any height, including much taller."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added, "I have noticed that these extremely confident men are so secure in who they are and what they bring to the table that they don’t find those extra inches as a must-have or a prerequisite for love."

However, the majority of her male clients have voiced a height preference, and eight times out of 10 they’ve requested to be partnered with a woman who’s shorter than them, said Kelleher-Andrews.

With more than 30 years of experience in the match-making field, Kelleher-Andrews said she believed men generally "feel more masculine, confident or protective when they are significantly taller than their female partner."