©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Lopez's revenge pic for Ben Affleck, Mariah Carey's family tragedy

Drew Barrymore will try to embrace 'physical distance' on talk show, Kate Upton shares what she won't do to stay fit

Jennifer Lopez walks outside with her hand over her mouth in a black outfit split Mariah Carey in a plunging sparkly dress sings on stage

Jennifer Lopez posted a seductive photo on Instagram following her split from Ben Affleck. Mariah Carey suffered a terrible family tragedy, losing two family members on the same day. (Getty Images)

‘LET’S GET LOUD’ - Jennifer Lopez shows Ben Affleck what he’s missing after divorce in sultry revenge photo.

'HEART IS BROKEN' - Mariah Carey says mother and sister died on same day, asks for privacy during 'impossible time.'

Drew Barrymore looks attentively at guest Christina Aguilera and places her hand on the singer's tall red leather boots

Drew Barrymore is known for her unique style of interviewing. She often physically touches her guests. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS via Getty Images)

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL - Drew Barrymore will try to ‘practice physical distance’ on talk show.

'MARRY ME' - Jennifer Lopez’s ‘extravagant lifestyle’ hard on marriage, creates ‘challenges in finding love’: experts.

DESERT NIGHTS - Burning Man festival draws star-studded crowd with nudity and 'Orgy Dome.'

SUPERMODEL SECRET - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton reveals the one thing she'll never do to stay in shape.

Justin Bieber in a black suit holds hands with Hailey Bieber in a black plunging gown at the Met Gala

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together, Jack Blues. (Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

FAMILY TRADITION - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcome their first baby, continue family tradition with sentimental name.

REST IN PEACE - Loretta Lynn's granddaughter dead 'after a long and difficult health battle.'

GRAY HAIR, DON'T CARE - Salma Hayek flaunts bikini bod, 'white hair' in new photos.

The cast of the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" crowd around Taylor Frankie-Paul who is pregnant

Two cast members from the upcoming reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" share how much money they can make from brand deals on TikTok. (Fred Hayes/Disney)

BIG BUCK$ - 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars disclose insane amount of money they make from TikTok.

