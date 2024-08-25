Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars disclose insane amount of money they make from TikTok

Stars Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley have more than million followers on TikTok

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
The entire premise surrounding the upcoming reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" will likely shock you. It involves swinging, and not the kind on the playground. But when you find out how much these women are making through their TikTok deals and partnerships, your jaw might just hit the floor.

The series follows the lives of several influencers, all of whom are Mormon moms, in the aftermath of a swinging sex scandal exposed by self-proclaimed creator of #MomTalk Taylor Frankie Paul. 

She shocked the world when she revealed that she and her ex-husband partook in "soft swinging," an agreement that involved having several partners but not going "all the way."

The cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' pose for a photograph together in a kitchen

The upcoming Hulu series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" follows the aftermath of a swinging scandal that plagued a group of moms of the Latter-day Saints faith on TikTok. (Disney/Fred Hayes)

She not only changed her own life but the lives of other women in her community, including Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley, who both star on the new Hulu show. Although both women say they weren't involved in the swinging scandal, they acknowledged how it affected their paychecks as working influencers, both positively and negatively. 

Whitney Leavitt of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' smiles for a headshot wearing a boxy white top

Whitney Leavitt is currently pregnant with her third child. (Disney/Fred Hayes)

"If anything, it just gave us more publicity, to be honest with you," Leavitt told E News! of how the scandal has affected her paychecks. 

But Neeley disagrees to some extent.

"It's kind of a mix, though," she said. "I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show, and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they're like, 'Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?' So, I think reputation-wise [we] took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don't think it really affected us too much."

Mayci Neeley of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' show smiles for a headshot wearing a cream sweater material tank top

Mayci Neeley met her current husband when her son was 9 months old. After getting married in 2018, Neeley and her husband, Jacob2, had a daughter. (Disney/Fred Hayes)

In terms of what they're raking in, Leavitt says it's difficult to estimate.

"It's hard because each year is different. … You could get a really big brand deal, like, 'Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,' and then next year you don't get it at all. It varies drastically."

"It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty," the soon-to-be mother of three said, "toys or mommy products for your children."

Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews smile around decorations of hearts dangling from the ceiling from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews are pictured on the set of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." (Disney/Fred Hayes)

"Each industry varies. Some pay more than the others," Neeley added. 

Leavitt, who has 2 million followers on TikTok, gave an example of one of her larger deals. She said she was paid $20,000 to promote a sex toy on social media. But that five-figure number isn't the highest that she or Neeley have seen.

"We both have gotten one – we can't say what it was – but we've gotten a deal that was $75,000 one year," said Neeley, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

The cast of the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" crowd around Taylor Frankie-Paul who is pregnant

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" (Fred Hayes/Disney)

 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres on Hulu on Sept. 6.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

