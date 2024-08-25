'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars disclose insane amount of money they make from TikTok

The entire premise surrounding the upcoming reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" will likely shock you. It involves swinging, and not the kind on the playground. But when you find out how much these women are making through their TikTok deals and partnerships, your jaw might just hit the floor.

The series follows the lives of several influencers, all of whom are Mormon moms, in the aftermath of a swinging sex scandal exposed by self-proclaimed creator of #MomTalk Taylor Frankie Paul.

She shocked the world when she revealed that she and her ex-husband partook in "soft swinging," an agreement that involved having several partners but not going "all the way."

She not only changed her own life but the lives of other women in her community, including Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley, who both star on the new Hulu show. Although both women say they weren't involved in the swinging scandal, they acknowledged how it affected their paychecks as working influencers, both positively and negatively.

"If anything, it just gave us more publicity, to be honest with you," Leavitt told E News! of how the scandal has affected her paychecks.

But Neeley disagrees to some extent.

"It's kind of a mix, though," she said. "I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show, and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they're like, 'Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?' So, I think reputation-wise [we] took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don't think it really affected us too much."

In terms of what they're raking in, Leavitt says it's difficult to estimate.

"It's hard because each year is different. … You could get a really big brand deal, like, 'Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,' and then next year you don't get it at all. It varies drastically."

"It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty," the soon-to-be mother of three said, "toys or mommy products for your children."

"Each industry varies. Some pay more than the others," Neeley added.

Leavitt, who has 2 million followers on TikTok, gave an example of one of her larger deals. She said she was paid $20,000 to promote a sex toy on social media. But that five-figure number isn't the highest that she or Neeley have seen.

"We both have gotten one – we can't say what it was – but we've gotten a deal that was $75,000 one year," said Neeley, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres on Hulu on Sept. 6.