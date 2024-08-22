Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton reveals the one thing she'll never do to stay in shape

Upton is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 issue

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Denise Austin's SI Swimsuit model daughter says 66-year-old mom is all-natural Video

Denise Austin's SI Swimsuit model daughter says 66-year-old mom is all-natural

Katie Austin, a fitness instructor and health coach, is following in the footsteps of her famous mother Denise Austin. She is featured in the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Kate Upton is all about looking good from the inside out.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, entrepreneur and mom told Fox News Digital she has developed plenty of healthy habits over the years – and they are surprisingly simple.

"Inside-out beauty is a big part of who I am," said the 32-year-old. But there is one thing she refuses to do, to maintain her famous figure. "I don’t believe in calorie counting. I believe in having high-end ingredients, so you’re giving yourself premium fuel. For me, food is fuel and what you’re putting in your body is what your body is going to give back to you. So if you’re looking for energy, a better mood… or strength, you need to know what you’re putting in your body. It’s not just about counting calories."

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL KATE UPTON MAKES SIZZLING COMEBACK FOR 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE

"Inside-out beauty is a big part of who I am. I don’t believe in calorie counting. I believe in having high-end ingredients, so you’re giving yourself premium fuel."

— Kate Upton
A close-up of Kate Upton wearing a black dress.

Kate Upton has plenty on her plate these days as a wife, mom, supermodel and entrepreneur. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Upton, a co-founder of canned cocktail brand Vosa Spirits, noted she likes to stock up on fresh, organic ingredients to look and feel her very best. However, that also means making some tweaks to her daily routine.

Kate Upton wearing an ivory top holding a can of Vosa Spirits

Kate Upton is hands-on with her latest business venture. (Vosa Spirits)

"It’s about having high-end ingredients and really staying consistent with how you treat yourself," she said. "I always look to eat organic. Vegetables are a big part of my diet. I also really like lean protein. Once you detox from preservatives and refined sugar, your body will tell you what it needs."

When it comes to breaking a sweat, Upton said she "doesn’t believe in trends." It is all about finding the best workout routine that suits your taste and lifestyle - and sticking to it.

Kate Upton wearing sunglasses and workout gear as she exercises

Kate Upton is a fan of weight-based workouts, but she encourages everyone to find a routine that fits their lifestyle. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

"I believe in staying consistent," she explained. "I do weight-based workouts to stay active in my life. I’m also walking my dogs. I always try to keep moving instead of killing myself. I try to stay consistent and make it part of my lifestyle. And I think that when you’re trying to get fit, your mental health is a big part of that."

Kate Upton posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Kate Upton is on the cover of this year's SI Swimsuit issue. (Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated)

"I suggest to people who are trying to change their lifestyle to look at their mental health first and find out why they want to get healthy," she continued. "Small things can be big motivators. But if it’s just to fit into a certain size or see a number on a scale, it’s going to be a short-term plan. 

"If you find a bigger reason in your life… whether it’s to set a good example for your child, to have more energy, or to feel stronger and more capable, or to let out some anger or frustration – if you find bigger things, it’s easier to make that a part of your life and your lifestyle."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Upton in a white high neck lace dress posing next to a can of Vosa Spirits

Kate Upton is co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a canned cocktail brand made with "high-quality ingredients" based in Michigan, her home state. (Vosa Spirits)

In October, Forbes reported that in her role with Vosa Spirits, Upton would have a hands-on approach to developing new flavors and participate in packaging design and marketing strategies. Upton said it was important that the libation aligned with her healthy habits.

It is also based in Michigan, her home state.

Kate Upton wearing a strapless pearl dress and smiling on the red carpet

Kate Upton is all about organic ingredients, as well as omitting preservatives and refined sugars. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I pay attention to what I put in my body," she explained. "I cared about a preservative-free formula. [Also], high-quality ingredients mean fewer hangovers. And I love the synergy of it all. I’m from Michigan, the brand’s from Michigan and the manufacturing’s in Grand Rapids. It felt like a right fit for me."

Kate Upton wearing a black gown

Kate Upton is also the host of Hulu's "Dress My Tour," a design competition reality show. (George Chinsee/Footwear News via Getty Images)

"Michigan winters are long and their summers are very limited, so people need to enjoy a drink," she chuckled.

However, Upton has plenty on her plate these days. She is on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Side by side of Kate Upton in black bikini

Kate Upton was crowned SI Rookie of the Year in 2011. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny)

Upton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2011 when she was crowned Rookie of the Year. She had her first solo cover in 2012 and had the cover again the following year. In 2014, she appeared on the flip cover, and then in 2017, she starred on the cover once more.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kate Upton wearing a sparkly silver dress holding her SI Swimsuit issue spread.

Kate Upton attends the SI Swimsuit launch party on Feb. 15, 2011, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"Sports Illustrated started my career," she reflected. "They put me on the cover when I was 19 years old. They gave me the platform to talk about big topics, like health… I’m still trying to figure out how to be in the spotlight. [But] it was such a huge honor for me to come back for their 60th. I’m at such a different place in my life now. I’m a mother, a wife… it’s a full circle moment."

WATCH: DENISE AUSTIN'S SI SWIMSUIT MODEL DAUGHTER SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD MOM IS ALL-NATURAL

Denise Austin's SI Swimsuit model daughter says 66-year-old mom is all-natural Video

The blonde bombshell insisted that, like everyone else, she has her good days and bad days.

A close-up of Kate Upton dressed like a bride in a white sequined bikini

Kate Upton noted that, like everyone else, she has her good days and bad days. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny)

"Being in front of a camera in a bathing suit is something that nobody wants to do," she said. "That’s just the truth of it. It’s like going jean shopping. Nobody wants to try on a bunch of jeans. The sizes are never the same, and they’re pulling at you. Nobody wants to be in front of a camera in their swimsuit. But with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it’s so different… They’re family.  

Kate Upton in a beige dress hugging Yu Tsai in a power blue suit.

Yu Tsai and Kate Upton attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration on May 17, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

"I’ve known everyone on set for so long, like [photographer] Yu Tsai… he’s a close friend. I feel so taken care of. And there was such a love and a relaxed vibe on the shoot that was a real testament to where I am in my career, the relationships I built and my mental state. I just think that when you’re in your 30s… it gets better."

Kate Upton modeling a blue bikini

Kate Upton walks the runway at the Beach Bunny Swimwear show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny)

"Everybody goes through ups and downs and not feeling confident in the way their body looks," Upton continued. "That’s why mental health is so important to me. It’s about being confident in who you are and what you are inside. It’s also about not beating yourself up when you have a down moment… We need to start giving ourselves a break. Society tells us that we need to ‘bounce back’ or ‘have everything’ or ‘balance everything,’ but that’s not the way life is."

Maye Musk posing with several SI Swimsuit models.

From left to right, Christie Brinkley, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Kate Bick, Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration on May 17, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Upton encourages her followers to prioritize their mental health to both look and feel their best. It is a lesson she has learned along the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Kate Upton wearing a strappy black dress smiling

Kate Upton hopes her followers will prioritize their mental health to feel their very best. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I think we need to start giving each other and ourselves a break and allow ourselves to feel our feelings," she said. "If you have that consistent lifestyle, you can take those breaks. You can listen to your body. You can take care of your whole self, your mental self, not just the way you look. I think that’s where confidence comes from – whole body health."

Kate Upton in a purple satin dress posing with her husband in a blue suit.

Kate Upton married Justin Verlander in 2017. They welcomed a daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, in 2018. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I was dealing with a lot of ups and downs of my success, trying to understand my body and reclaim it, that it wasn’t for other people, it was for myself," she said. "These images, my career – they’re for me. My body is for me."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending