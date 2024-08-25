Salma Hayek faults bikini bod, 'white hair' in new photos

Gray hair, don’t care.

Salma Hayek showed off not just her bikini body but some noticeable grays in a new social media post.

The "House of Gucci" star posed in a bright yellow bikini on a boat with a Spanish yacht ensign flag close in hand.

"Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination," Hayek wrote in the caption, tagging her location as Ibiza. She also included a Spanish translation of her comments.

SALMA HAYEK SWEATS 'OUT THE STRESS' IN STEAMY SAUNA PHOTOS FOR WORLD WELLBEING WEEK

Hayek turned 57 last September and celebrated her birthday in a similarly skimpy red bikini while embracing her age.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!" Hayek wrote in the caption of her post.

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!" she added, along with the Spanish translation.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Glamour in February 2023, Hayek explained how she’s been embracing aging.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!" — Salma Hayek

"I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love," she told the outlet, referring to her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, with whom she shares a daughter, Valentina, and stepson Augie.

She added, "I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful getting older with someone."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actress has been known to showcase her bikini collection on social media.

Last year, she marked National Bikini Day in July with a post celebrating the swimwear.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too," she wrote in the caption.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also added the hashtag "not a throwback" to avoid any confusion as to when the sexy photo was taken.