Mariah Carey says mother and sister died on same day, asks for privacy during 'impossible time'

Mariah Carey's mother and sister died on the same day this past weekend, People reported.

Carey shared a statement with the outlet confirming the tragic news.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she told the outlet.

MARIAH CAREY SAYS HER MOTHER'S JEALOUSY HAS LIVED ‘WITH ME FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE’

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Carey added. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Carey did not disclose any additional details about her family members' deaths to the outlet. A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Grammy-winning singer and her sister and mother have not always had the best relationship.

In 2020, her sister Alison sued their mother, claiming she was forced to endure sexual abuse from multiple men by way of Satanic worship meetings when she was a child.

Alison accused her mom, Patricia, of sexual abuse when she was 10 years old in a summons filed with the New York Supreme Court in February that was obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Alison claimed that her mother allowed, and encouraged, an undisclosed number of men to engage in sexual acts such as forcible touching, sexual assault in the first degree and made her witness people engaged in sexual acts with adults and children.

She also claimed that it all took place at "middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices."

Mariah opened up about her relationship with her mother in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she wrote, per People.

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's," she continued.

After referring to her relationship with her mother as a "complicated love," Carey dedicated her memoir in part to Patricia.

"And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could," Carey wrote. "I will love you the best I can, always."