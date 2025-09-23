Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Aniston left speechless, Angelina Jolie criticizes America

Miss America defends pageant makeup; Sarah Michelle Gellar faces backlash

Jennifer Aniston speaks onstage at the 30th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles; Angelina Jolie walks the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.

Jennifer Aniston was left speechless after learning her longtime friend Reese Witherspoon's real name. Angelina Jolie says she doesn't "recognize" the U.S. right now. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Jennifer Aniston left speechless after learning Reese Witherspoon's real name

- Angelina Jolie criticizes America in free speech plea

- Miss America defends pageant makeup after social media trolls took aim

Sarah Michelle Gellar photo split with photo of the Jeep she bought her daughter

Sarah Michelle Gellar caught heat after gifting her 16-year-old daughter a jeep.  (Getty Images; Instagram)

TOUGH CRITICS - Sarah Michelle Gellar faces backlash over her daughter's lavish 16th birthday gift. 

'JUST KEEP LIVIN' - Matthew McConaughey shares the ‘non-negotiable’ that protects his family life.

Matthew McConaughey posing on top of the Empire State Building in September 2023.

Matthew McConaughey spoke about the importance of his motto, "Just keep livin'." (John Nacion/Getty Images)

HERE'S THE STORY - ‘Brady Bunch’ star Maureen McCormick shares keys to a successful 40-year Hollywood marriage.

A split side-by-side image of Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady and Maureen McCormick with her husband, Michael Cummings.

Maureen McCormick and her husband spoke about how their 40-year marriage works. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

HERO'S ANTHEM - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider’s song for Charlie Kirk isn’t just a tribute, it’s a ‘battle cry.’

DUBIOUS ALLIANCE - Sarah Ferguson dropped by multiple charities after calling Jeffrey Epstein 'generous and supreme friend.'

CELEBRITY SETBACK - James Van Der Beek forced to skip 'Dawson's Creek' reunion during an ongoing cancer battle. 

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek, who announced his battle with stage 3 cancer last November, backed out of a "Dawson's Creek" event due to illness. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

ARTIST CONTROVERSY - Woody Allen slams cancel culture as 'dumb' after decades of ongoing scandal.

