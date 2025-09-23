Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Aniston left speechless, Angelina Jolie criticizes America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Jennifer Aniston left speechless after learning Reese Witherspoon's real name

- Angelina Jolie criticizes America in free speech plea

- Miss America defends pageant makeup after social media trolls took aim

TOUGH CRITICS - Sarah Michelle Gellar faces backlash over her daughter's lavish 16th birthday gift.

'JUST KEEP LIVIN' - Matthew McConaughey shares the ‘non-negotiable’ that protects his family life.

HERE'S THE STORY - ‘Brady Bunch’ star Maureen McCormick shares keys to a successful 40-year Hollywood marriage.

HERO'S ANTHEM - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider’s song for Charlie Kirk isn’t just a tribute, it’s a ‘battle cry.’

DUBIOUS ALLIANCE - Sarah Ferguson dropped by multiple charities after calling Jeffrey Epstein 'generous and supreme friend.'

CELEBRITY SETBACK - James Van Der Beek forced to skip 'Dawson's Creek' reunion during an ongoing cancer battle.

ARTIST CONTROVERSY - Woody Allen slams cancel culture as 'dumb' after decades of ongoing scandal.

