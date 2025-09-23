Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Aniston left speechless, Angelina Jolie criticizes America

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Jennifer Aniston left speechless after learning Reese Witherspoon's real name
- Angelina Jolie criticizes America in free speech plea
- Miss America defends pageant makeup after social media trolls took aim
TOUGH CRITICS - Sarah Michelle Gellar faces backlash over her daughter's lavish 16th birthday gift.
'JUST KEEP LIVIN' - Matthew McConaughey shares the ‘non-negotiable’ that protects his family life.
HERE'S THE STORY - ‘Brady Bunch’ star Maureen McCormick shares keys to a successful 40-year Hollywood marriage.
HERO'S ANTHEM - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider’s song for Charlie Kirk isn’t just a tribute, it’s a ‘battle cry.’
DUBIOUS ALLIANCE - Sarah Ferguson dropped by multiple charities after calling Jeffrey Epstein 'generous and supreme friend.'
CELEBRITY SETBACK - James Van Der Beek forced to skip 'Dawson's Creek' reunion during an ongoing cancer battle.
ARTIST CONTROVERSY - Woody Allen slams cancel culture as 'dumb' after decades of ongoing scandal.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA