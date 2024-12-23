Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni, Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress.

- Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr during final show of his Got Back tour.

- Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni intended to use friendship with Taylor Swift against her: lawsuit.

LOVE TRIANGLE - Jackie Kennedy ignored Maria Callas’ affair with Aristotle Onassis, no stranger to infidelity: pal.

'WHITE CHRISTMAS' - Bing Crosby struggled to sing 'White Christmas' to troops, ‘most difficult thing’ in his career.

GRIN AND BEAR IT - SNL's Colin Jost uncomfortably tells ruthless jokes about wife Scarlett Johansson as she watches backstage.

NOW STARRING - Denzel Washington becomes a minister as Hollywood actor admits you 'can't talk' about religion in industry.

RED FLAGS - 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert missed warning signs of breast cancer.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS - Tom Cruise’s Christmas cakes gifted to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star, Hollywood friends on nice list.

HEATING THINGS UP - Christmas movies turn naughty this holiday season with stripped-down stars.

'OUT OF WHACK' - 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star down 120 pounds after weight-loss drug makes him feel 'like a normal person.'

