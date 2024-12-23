Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni, Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr

Jackie Kennedy ignored Aristotle Onassis' affair, Bing Crosby found singing 'White Christmas' to troops difficult

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Blake Lively smiles in a trapezoid chain dress with a big puffy orange wrap split Justin Baldoni wears a two piece baby pink suit on the carpet split Paul McCartney in a navy shirt jacket plays the guitar on stage split Ringo Starr wearing a black suit and black sunglasses smiles on stage holding a microphone

Blake Lively is suing her "It Ends with Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and negligence, among other things. Paul McCartney reunited with his Beatles' bandmate Ringo Starr on stage. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images/Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images/Jim Dyson/Getty Images/SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress.

- Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr during final show of his Got Back tour.

- Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni intended to use friendship with Taylor Swift against her: lawsuit.

A black and white photo of Aristotle Onassis in a suit smiling next to Jackie Kennedy who looks at him from a side angle

Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy ignored her second husband Aristotle Onassis' affair with Maria Callas, according to her friend. (Central Press/Getty Images)

LOVE TRIANGLE - Jackie Kennedy ignored Maria Callas’ affair with Aristotle Onassis, no stranger to infidelity: pal.

'WHITE CHRISTMAS' - Bing Crosby struggled to sing 'White Christmas' to troops, ‘most difficult thing’ in his career.

GRIN AND BEAR IT - SNL's Colin Jost uncomfortably tells ruthless jokes about wife Scarlett Johansson as she watches backstage.

NOW STARRING - Denzel Washington becomes a minister as Hollywood actor admits you 'can't talk' about religion in industry. 

Nicole Eggert in a bright red shirt and fuzzy fur-like coat smiles on the carpet

Diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023, actress Nicole Eggert spoke about the signs she missed. (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

RED FLAGS - 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert missed warning signs of breast cancer.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS - Tom Cruise’s Christmas cakes gifted to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star, Hollywood friends on nice list.

HEATING THINGS UP - Christmas movies turn naughty this holiday season with stripped-down stars.

Harvey Fierstein in a black shirt and suit speaks on stage in a chair

After years of struggling with fluctuating weight, actor Harvey Fierstein has lost 120 pounds thanks to a weight-loss drug. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

'OUT OF WHACK' - 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star down 120 pounds after weight-loss drug makes him feel 'like a normal person.'

