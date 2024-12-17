Christmas movies turn naughty this holiday season with stripped-down stars

As temperatures drop this winter, several Christmas movies are heating things up.

The holiday genre took a steamy turn throughout several streaming services this season with "The Merry Gentlemen" starring Chad Michael Murray, "Hot Frosty" with Lacey Chabert, and Lifetime’s "A Carpenter Christmas Romance."

Here's a look at the movies that sizzled this icy season.

"The Merry Gentlemen"

"One Tree Hill" star Chad Michael Murray reminded fans that he is still a Hollywood heartthrob in his latest Christmas role as Luke in "The Merry Gentlemen."

Murray, 43, stepped out of his comfort zone for his recent role in the Netflix movie, where he showed off his abs and his dancing skills in the romantic comedy.

"The Merry Gentlemen" focuses on the story of a Broadway dancer who creates an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ small-town bar. Murray stars as the guy "with all the right moves," according to the film’s description.

As for his stripped-down role, Murray said his wife of 10 years, actress Sarah Roemer, was "super supportive" about him being half naked in the movie.

"She was super supportive, hands down, so supportive. She was like, ‘I’m concerned. What are you making?'"

"When you make a film like this, and we tread a really fine line, you go too far and it's a very different film, right? And if you don't go enough, it's just not fun. I think we really threaded the needle," Murray told Fox News Digital.

"And for that, I'm very proud of a film that you can have on in the background and it doesn't feel wrong. You know what I mean? Like, we did a great job… it's fun, it feels good. And so when my wife saw [it], she's like, ‘Oh Gosh, you guys nailed [it], nailed it.’"

He also previously spoke with Fox News Digital about the importance of prioritizing God and keeping his family unit intact. The couple share three children together.

"We put God and family first. That's what we do in this family. And so, if that means I'm not taking a gig, I'm not taking a gig. It's just that simple. … If I have to change course, I change course," he explained. "At the end of the day, none of this is worth doing if I don't get to celebrate it with my family. Period."

"Hot Frosty"

Lacey Chabert wanted fans to avoid the winter blues this holiday season with her Netflix film "Hot Frosty."

The "Mean Girls" star aims to make hearts melt with her Christmas movie as she magically brings a handsome snowman to life.

The hunky ice figure Jack Snowman, portrayed by "Schitt’s Creek" actor Dustin Milligan, helps Chabert’s character, Kathy, "laugh, feel and love again" two years after she lost her husband.

"Exposing my body on camera brings up a lot of insecurities and body-image issues I have." — Dustin Milligan via People

Milligan, 39, previously confessed that he had some "insecurities" during his half-naked scenes, where he donned only a scarf while shirtless.

"Exposing my body on camera brings up a lot of insecurities and body-image issues I have. So in order to do a character like Jack justice, I had to let go in a way I've never done before… just be fully physically liberated in every single scene, which simultaneously challenged the discomfort that being so exposed brought and allowed the pure joy I was feeling shine through," Milligan told People.

"A Carpenter Christmas Romance"

Sparks flew between actors Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert in Lifetime's holiday movie "A Carpenter Christmas Romance."

Pieterse’s character, a novelist named Andrea, escapes to her family farm during the holidays to find inspiration to complete her novel.

She heats things up when she is unexpectedly reunited with her ex, an artisanal woodworker with a toned figure who looks to reignite the flame between the two.

Drama unfolds as the characters are left wondering if their romance is only a holiday fling or if they can build a love to last throughout all seasons.

Pieterse shared on Instagram that she "had THE BEST time filming this one."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star went on to thank the "incredible crew and cast for putting up with the 100°+ heat, fires, potentially haunted farmhouses, long drives, etc. I love you!!!!"

Slaggert seemed to agree, writing on Instagram that filming the movie was "Truly a memorable experience!"

"Every single person on set was a phenomenal human. A character in their own way," the "Landman" actor added. "Looked forward to set daily bc everyday was hilarious! Many great memories made on this one."