Tom Cruise’s Christmas cakes gifted to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star, Hollywood friends on nice list

‘Tis the season for Tom Cruise's famous Christmas cakes.

The Hollywood actor gifted the decadent dessert to his top celebrity friends this year, including "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Glen Powell.

Powell, 36, took to Instagram to share that he received Cruise’s annual coconut cake.



‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR ON TOM CRUISE’S CHRISTMAS CAKE: ‘IT’S LITERALLY LIKE GETTING A TROPHY’

"The Cruise cake has arrived..." Powell posted on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

The "Twisters" star was gifted a personalized note from his celebrity friend, which read, "To Glen Powell, warmest wishes to you this holiday season, Tom Cruise."

Another A-list celebrity who made the cut on Cruise’s nice list was comedian Mindy Kaling.

The 45-year-old actress posted a photo of the delicious gift on her social media with the caption, "Iykyk," which stands for "If you know, you know."

Meanwhile, Spanish singer Victoria Canal excitedly shared that she was a lucky recipient of Cruise’s coconut cake.

Canal showed off Cruise’s cake wrapped in an ivory satin and gold bow with a bedazzled reindeer ornament decorated on the box.

TOM CRUISE GAVE ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ CO-STARS SKYDIVING LESSONS, SHARK DIVING TRIPS AND COCONUT CAKE

In an Instagram video, Canal declared after she took a bite of the cake, "Let it be known: The Tom Cruise Cake is a 10 out of 10."

This past August, the 26-year-old shut down romance rumors that she was dating Cruise in the summer.

Last year, Cruise’s other "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Jay Ellis opened up about the honor of receiving the special treat.

"The cake is coveted in this town," Ellis explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "It's literally like getting a trophy. We get the cake every year. It's always a surprise when you get it, because you're so excited to get it — and you wanna make sure you're still on the gift list."

Cruise is known for sending a coconut cake from a bakery in Woodland Hills, California to famous friends, including Tom Hanks and Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell shared a photo of the gift on her Instagram around Christmas, with the caption, "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy."

In July 2023, "Captain America" actress Hayley Atwell said she was on her fourth Christmas coconut cake from Cruise after working with him for three and a half years on the action movie.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Pom Klementieff has also been gifted Cruise's famous cake, and said she savors the reportedly more than $100 bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in the Los Angeles area.

"I freeze it and then I eat it frozen, so I just eat it every day. That's what I did last year for Christmas. I started it when I got it and I ate it every morning, so I had a sugar rush. It was not good for my health, but it was delicious," Klementieff said.

Fox News's Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.