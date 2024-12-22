Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

'Mrs. Doubtfire' star down 120 pounds after weight-loss drug makes him feel 'like a normal person'

Harvey Fierstein weighed 310 pounds at his heaviest before taking Zepbound for weight loss

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Weight-loss drugs could shake up food industry Video

Weight-loss drugs could shake up food industry

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explains how the rise in weight-loss drugs like Ozempic could 'put a dent' in the 'junk food' industry and potentially combat alcohol abuse.

Harvey Fierstein lost 120 pounds after taking weight-loss medication.

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" star weighed 310 pounds at his heaviest before making the decision to begin taking "Zepbound."

After losing 120 pounds, Fierstein told Page Six he "put 15 back on, which I’ve sort of stayed at that."

TRACY MORGAN CLAIMS HE ‘OUT-ATE OZEMPIC’ AND GAINED 40 POUNDS ON WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG

Harvey Fierstein then and now

Harvey Fierstein claimed his weight-loss medication makes him feel like a "normal person" instead of someone on a diet. (Getty Images)

Fierstein has been stuck in a cycle of gaining and losing weight for years.

"I’ve been skinny before, that’s the sad part," the 70-year-old actor told the outlet. "I’ve been skinny, I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny, I’ve been fat."

For Fierstein, this time around he feels like a "normal person" instead of someone who is dieting. 

Harvey Fierstein attends a gala

Harvey Fierstein lost 120 pounds by taking a weight-loss drug. (Getty Images)

"What’s different is what the drug actually does for you, which is, I don’t feel like I’m dieting," the playwright explained. "I feel like a normal person. I can go and have dinner with friends and not have to eat every piece of bread on the table and then not go have ice cream when I’ve done with dinner."

"I know what it is to be full like a normal person."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harvey Fierstein speaks on a panel

"Hairspray" actor Harvey Fierstein revealed he weighed 310 pounds at his heaviest before taking weight-loss medication. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

The "Mulan" actor claimed "people don’t understand that being fat is not a choice."

"It’s something that your body is out of whack and this puts your body in whack," Fierstein explained.

"I’m a great believer in it," he added of the medication.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fierstein for additional comment.

Harvey Fierstein attends a special performance of Kinky Boots

Harvey Fierstein (photographed in 2012) admitted he had gained and lost weight over the years. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Many celebrities have taken the route of weight-loss medication ever since the rise of Ozempic – including Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson and Sharon Osbourne.

However, the drug first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for Type 2 diabetes doesn't always work for everyone. "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan revealed he "out-ate" Ozempic and actually gained weight while taking the medication.

A photo of Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan revealed he was taking Ozempic in 2023. (LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

"I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic," the comedian said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in March. "I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending