Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Bethany Joy Lenz's cult escape, Liam Payne's cause of death revealed

- One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy report.

- 'One Tree Hill' actress fled to Hollywood with baby after leaving cult.

- ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him.’

HOLLYWOOD MAKEUNDER - Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable as she channels famous athlete for upcoming role.

DODGED BULLETS - Jake E Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shot multiple times in Las Vegas.

1993-2024 - Liam Payne, One Direction singer, dead at 31.

BUZZKILL - 'Jeopardy!' fans outraged after contestant receives questionable ruling: 'Ken Jennings blows it again.'

SEX, DRUGS AND ROCK & ROLL - Eddie Van Halen took 1,000 steroid pills before death, ‘If two’s good, 20's better’: brother.

EXIT STAGE RIGHT - Nick Jonas runs off Prague concert stage after laser is pointed directly at him.

ROYAL MISSTEP - Meghan Markle feels ‘unfairly targeted’ as bully, but complaints could appear as 'egocentric whining': expert.

