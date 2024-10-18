Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Bethany Joy Lenz's cult escape, Liam Payne's cause of death revealed

‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’, Jake E Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shot multiple times in Las Vegas

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Bethany Joy Lenz, Liam Payne

Bethany Joy Lenz, Liam Payne (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy report.

- 'One Tree Hill' actress fled to Hollywood with baby after leaving cult.

- ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him.’

A close-up of a young Melissa Gilbert and Michael Landon in costume

Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s "brutal" cancer "decimated him" (Everett Collection)

HOLLYWOOD MAKEUNDER - Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable as she channels famous athlete for upcoming role.

DODGED BULLETS - Jake E Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shot multiple times in Las Vegas.

1993-2024 - Liam Payne, One Direction singer, dead at 31.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Global Gift Gala

One Direction's Liam Payne died on Oct. 16. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

BUZZKILL - 'Jeopardy!' fans outraged after contestant receives questionable ruling: 'Ken Jennings blows it again.'

SEX, DRUGS AND ROCK & ROLL - Eddie Van Halen took 1,000 steroid pills before death, ‘If two’s good, 20's better’: brother.

EXIT STAGE RIGHT - Nick Jonas runs off Prague concert stage after laser is pointed directly at him.

Nick Jonas outstretches his arm on stage holding the microphone with his other hand in a light yellow shirt

Nick Jonas experienced a scary situation during one of his recent shows.  (Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

ROYAL MISSTEP - Meghan Markle feels ‘unfairly targeted’ as bully, but complaints could appear as 'egocentric whining': expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending