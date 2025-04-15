Lil Nas X sparks Bell’s palsy concern after posting from hospital bed with facial paralysis

Lil Nas X took to social media after he apparently lost control of the right side of his face.

The rapper posted a video from his hospital bed Monday evening which he captioned "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face."

In his video, the rapper seemed to be in good spirits as he takes a lighthearted approach to not being able to move the right side of his face, saying, "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," as he showed his smile and grabbed his jaw. "It's like what the f---. Bro, I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f---. Ah! Oh my God."

BRISTOL PALIN ‘NOT SURE WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS’ AS SHE BATTLES FACIAL PARALYSIS

Later, in a series of Instagram stories, he reassured his 10.4 million followers that it was not a big deal, and they shouldn’t worry about him.

The first story shows a text overlay saying "I'm so cooked" with a shot of the musician’s face up close. In the clip he laughs as he says, "We normal over here. We get crazy over here."

NBA LEGEND ISIAH THOMAS THANKFUL FOR 'PRAYERS AND THE LOVE' AMID PRIVATE BATTLE WITH BELL'S PALSY

In another post, he wrote "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead!"

He also shared a selfie from the hospital, adding, "Imma look funny for a lil but but that's it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The comments section was filled with concern and well-wishes from his celebrity friends. Many suggested that the rapper may be suffering from Bell's palsy.

"Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny. I hope you get better soon," Holly Robinson Peete posted.

Taraji P. Henson wrote, "Get well baby."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday morning, the "Old Town Road" artist shared an update, explaining that his situation had improved but still wasn't completely resolved.

He said that he'd been chewing gum to strengthen some of the muscles in his face, explaining, "It's much better… my eye though still has to play catch-up, but like, I can give a genuine smile, so that's good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP