Lil Nas X sparks Bell’s palsy concern after posting from hospital bed with facial paralysis

Lil Nas X told his 10.4 million followers not to be sad for him

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Lil Nas X took to social media after he apparently lost control of the right side of his face.

The rapper posted a video from his hospital bed Monday evening which he captioned "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face." 

In his video, the rapper seemed to be in good spirits as he takes a lighthearted approach to not being able to move the right side of his face, saying, "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," as he showed his smile and grabbed his jaw. "It's like what the f---. Bro, I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f---. Ah! Oh my God."

BRISTOL PALIN ‘NOT SURE WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS’ AS SHE BATTLES FACIAL PARALYSIS

Lil Nas X

"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said in the video as he showed his smile and grabbed his jaw. "It's like what the f---. Bro, I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f---. Ah! Oh my God." (Lil Nas X/Instagram)

Later, in a series of Instagram stories, he reassured his 10.4 million followers that it was not a big deal, and they shouldn’t worry about him.

The first story shows a text overlay saying "I'm so cooked" with a shot of the musician’s face up close. In the clip he laughs as he says, "We normal over here. We get crazy over here." 

NBA LEGEND ISIAH THOMAS THANKFUL FOR 'PRAYERS AND THE LOVE' AMID PRIVATE BATTLE WITH BELL'S PALSY

post on instagram

Lil Nas X posted, "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!" (Lil Nas X/Instagram)

In another post, he wrote "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead!"

He also shared a selfie from the hospital, adding, "Imma look funny for a lil but but that's it."

Lil Nas X

"Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it," he captioned another post. (Lil Nas X/Instagram)

The comments section was filled with concern and well-wishes from his celebrity friends. Many suggested that the rapper may be suffering from Bell's palsy.

"Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny. I hope you get better soon," Holly Robinson Peete posted.

Taraji P. Henson wrote, "Get well baby." 

On Wednesday morning, the "Old Town Road" artist shared an update, explaining that his situation had improved but still wasn't completely resolved.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X shared on Wednesday that the movement in his face was improving. (Lil Nas X/Instagram)

He said that he'd been chewing gum to strengthen some of the muscles in his face, explaining, "It's much better… my eye though still has to play catch-up, but like, I can give a genuine smile, so that's good."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's Palsy "is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Often the weakness is short-term and improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side is hard to close."

