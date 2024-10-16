Nick Jonas runs off Prague concert stage after laser is pointed directly at him

Nick Jonas fled for safety during his Tuesday night concert in Prague after a laser was pointed directly at the singer.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Jonas is seated behind the piano on stage when he abruptly stands up and motions "time out," using the universally known ASL sign.

The singer, 32, makes a break for it while continuing to sign, running down the stairs and continuing through a lane positioned between two barriers of fans.

Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, are currently on the "Jonas Brothers World Tour," celebrating their five albums. According to reports on social media, Kevin and Joe left the stage shortly after their brother.

Additional video captured during the concert and posted online in slow-motion shows a laser hovering on Jonas' head.

The O2 Arena, the concert venue in Prague where the men played, confirmed to Variety that a laser was what prompted the exodus on stage. "We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," a spokesperson told the outlet. "The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance."

A representative for Jonas, as well as his brothers, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Joe has posted to social media since the incident, sharing a handful of videos, but not referencing the scare.

Fans online were horrified by the situation, with many writing that musicians should not have to worry about security concerns at their performances.

"This is terrifying...and could have horrible consequences so please stop complaining about the artists who have to cancel their shows," one user wrote to X.

"He’s so scared. This breaks my heart. He’s a father and husband first. People need to be more mindful," another lamented.

Jonas is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, and the couple has one daughter, Malti Marie, 2.

Unfortunately for Jonas, this is not the first time he has had a problem on stage. Last year, during a concert in Boston, he awkwardly fell into a hole while performing. He was quick to get up and continue, but was visibly startled.

The brothers are scheduled to play in Kraków, Poland, tonight.