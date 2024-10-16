Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Nick Jonas runs off Prague concert stage after laser is pointed directly at him

The Jonas Brothers performed in Prague on Tuesday

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Nick Jonas runs off stage in Prague Video

Nick Jonas runs off stage in Prague

While performing in Prague, Czech Republic with his brothers, Nick Jonas abruptly runs off stage after a laser is pointed directly at him. (CREDIT: Jolanda Hofmann and Nicole Berousek/TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Nick Jonas fled for safety during his Tuesday night concert in Prague after a laser was pointed directly at the singer.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Jonas is seated behind the piano on stage when he abruptly stands up and motions "time out," using the universally known ASL sign. 

The singer, 32, makes a break for it while continuing to sign, running down the stairs and continuing through a lane positioned between two barriers of fans.

TAYLOR SWIFT SCOLDS SECURITY GUARD, MIRANDA LAMBERT SKEWERS FANS AS CONCERTS GO OFF THE RAILS

Nick Jonas outstretches his arm on stage holding the microphone with his other hand in a light yellow shirt

Nick Jonas looked terrified as he ran off the stage in Prague. (Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, are currently on the "Jonas Brothers World Tour," celebrating their five albums. According to reports on social media, Kevin and Joe left the stage shortly after their brother.

Additional video captured during the concert and posted online in slow-motion shows a laser hovering on Jonas' head.

WATCH: NICK JONAS RUNS OFF STAGE IN PRAGUE

Nick Jonas runs off stage in Prague Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The O2 Arena, the concert venue in Prague where the men played, confirmed to Variety that a laser was what prompted the exodus on stage. "We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," a spokesperson told the outlet. "The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance."

A representative for Jonas, as well as his brothers, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Joe has posted to social media since the incident, sharing a handful of videos, but not referencing the scare.

Kevin Jonas in a light denim jacket and pants, Joe Jonas in a black tank top and leather pants and Nick Jonas in a yellow suit perform on stage

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are currently on their world tour. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Fans online were horrified by the situation, with many writing that musicians should not have to worry about security concerns at their performances. 

"This is terrifying...and could have horrible consequences so please stop complaining about the artists who have to cancel their shows," one user wrote to X.

"He’s so scared. This breaks my heart. He’s a father and husband first. People need to be more mindful," another lamented.

Jonas is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, and the couple has one daughter, Malti Marie, 2.

Priyanka Chopra in a lace bra and covering poses on the carpet with husband Nick Jonas in a tan jacket

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in 2018. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Jonas, this is not the first time he has had a problem on stage. Last year, during a concert in Boston, he awkwardly fell into a hole while performing. He was quick to get up and continue, but was visibly startled.

The brothers are scheduled to play in Kraków, Poland, tonight.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending