Fox News Channel marks milestone as top cable news network for 17 consecutive years

Fox News Channel (FNC) has now marked 17 consecutive years as the number one cable news network, Nielsen Media Research announced Tuesday.

FNC kicked off 2019 with 31 consecutive months as the most watched basic cable network in total day viewership with 1.3 million total viewers for the month of January. When it came to primetime, FNC was the second most-watched network in all of basic cable with a whopping 2.2. million total viewers, behind only NFL playoff and college bowl-centric ESPN.

FNC also beat CNN and MSNBC in total viewers within the 25-54 demographic.

In a joint statement, FOX News CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News President Jay Wallace said, “We are thrilled to kick off 2019 with a major milestone in marking 17 consecutive years as the number one cable news network due in no small part to our incredibly loyal audience. Our premiere team of journalists and opinion hosts continue to dominate the competition, proving once again they are the best in the business.”

In primetime, FNC averaged 2,205,000 viewers, beating MSNBC’s 1,977,000 and CNN’s 1,214,000 in total viewers. With adults 25-54, FNC garnered 382,000 viewers, topping CNN’s 363,000 viewers and MSNBC’s 349,000 viewers.

In total day, FNC averaged 1,329,000 total viewers to MSNBC’s 1,138,000 and CNN’s 821,000. In the 25-54 age demographic, FNC averaged 244,000, ranking ahead of CNN with 234,000 and MSNBC with 198,000.

That wasn’t the only accomplishment for the network.

For January, FNC also accounted for six of the top 10 cable news programs in total viewers. In addition, “Hannity” was ranked the number one non-college football programming cable telecast in total viewers. It’s significant as January is a traditional sports-focused month.

“Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” were also among the top three cable news programs in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demographic.



Kicking off FNC’s daytime programming, the 4 AM/ET hour of “FOX & Friends First” garnered 439,000 viewers and 103,000 with ages 25-54. The 5 AM/ET hour of “FOX & Friends First” also had a total of 595,000 viewers and 142,000 among those ages 25-54.

FNC’s signature morning show "FOX & Friends” marked 207 months as the number one cable news program in its timeslot, with an average of 1.4 million viewers and 279,000 with the 25-54 demo for the month of January.

At 9 AM/ET, “America’s Newsroom” delivered 1.6 million viewers and 261,000 with ages 25-54. FNC’s afternoon ensemble program at 12 PM/ET, “Outnumbered” garnered 1.6 million viewers and 266,000 in the 25-54 category.

“Outnumbered Overtime” anchored by Harris Faulkner delivered 1.4 million viewers and 244,000 with ages 25-54 while “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino “averaged 1.5 million viewers and 245,000 in the 25-54 age demographic

During the 3 PM/ET hour, "Shepard Smith Reporting" averaged 1.3 million viewers and 211,000 with ages 25-54. "Your World with Neil Cavuto" at 4 PM/ET delivered 1.5 million viewers and averaged 249,000 with A25-54.



During FNC’s early evening and primetime programming, "The Five" garnered 2.6 million viewers and 405,000 in the demo. Anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier at 6 PM/ET, "Special Report" averaged 2.3 million viewers and 377,000 in the 25-54 demo. "The Story with Martha MacCallum" at 7 PM/ET delivered 1.9 million total and 341,000 with ages 25-54.



At 8 PM/ET, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" garnered 2.8 million viewers and 509,000 with ages 25-54, beating its competition in the timeslot. "Hannity" finished the month with over 3 million viewers and 538,000 in the 25-54 demo. "The Ingraham Angle," hosted by Laura Ingraham, averaged 2.3 million viewers and averaged 415,000 in the A25-54 demo. "FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream" garnered 1.3 million viewers and 281,000 with ages 25-54.



During the weekends, "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" averaged 1.4 million total viewers and 287,000 in the demo on Sundays at 10 AM/ET. "MediaBuzz" hosted by Howie Kurtz delivered 1.4 million total viewers and 270,000 in the 25-54 demo, easily besting CNN’s "Reliable Sources" in both categories.

FNC is recognized as a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. According to a Suffolk University/USA Today survey, Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country and a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox News is the top-cited outlet.

Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape.

