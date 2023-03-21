Amanda Bynes put on 72-hour psychiatric hold after found ‘completely naked’ in Los Angeles streets: police

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found completely naked in California, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Police responded to a call Sunday at 6:45 a.m. to a 36-year-old female standing "completely nude" on the corner of Vermont Avenue and 4th Street in Los Angeles.

The LAPD noted that Bynes appeared to be "suffering from mental illness," and based on statements she made, the American actress was put on a psychiatric hold.

AMANDA BYNES REACTS TO CONSERVATORSHIP TERMINATION: 'WORDS CAN'T EVEN DESCRIBE HOW I FEEL'

Although officers couldn’t elaborate on the statements, it was confirmed that Bynes was taken to the hospital. Being on psychiatric hold is typically a 72-hour period, however the duration can be extended, according to the LAPD.

Bynes’ family attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

News of the former Nickelodeon child star comes on the heels of her absence at the 90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut, this past weekend.

AMANDA BYNES FILES TO TERMINATE HER CONSERVATORSHIP

Her former "All That" co-stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell shared an emotional message, as Bynes missed the cast reunion.

"I've just been praying for her," Mitchell said during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better," he said, prior to the news of Bynes being put on a psychiatric hold.

"The Amanda Show" star canceled her 90s Con appearance due to an "unknown illness," according to the media outlet.

Bynes’ attendance at the media convention would’ve been her first public appearance since her eight-year conservatorship ended in March 2022.

At the time, court documents obtained by Fox News Digital showed that Bynes' case was seen in Ventura County. "The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated," the papers state.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The judge decided the conservatorship was "no longer required" in a tentative ruling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news. Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Bynes said in a statement via her attorney and obtained by Fox News Digital.