Former ‘CSI: Miami’ child star Evan Ellingson dead at 35

Evan Ellingson, known for his role on "CSI: Miami," has died at age 35.

His father, Michael Ellingson, confirmed the sad news to Fox News Digital. "Yes, he was found dead in his bedroom yesterday morning," he said. "He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now."

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's coroners division, Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom at a home in Fontana, California on Sunday, November 5.

The manner of death is listed as pending, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Ellingson is perhaps best known for playing Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s Detective Horatio Caine, across 18 episodes on "CSI: Miami." His last credited appearance on the show was in 2010.

The California-born actor also appeared in other high profile projects throughout his career as a child actor.

In 2009, he co-starred with Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin in the drama "My Sister’s Keeper" and made an appearance in Clint Eastwood’s "Letters from Iwo Jima."

He also appeared as the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s character, Jack Bauer, on "24" during season six.

According to his IMDB profile, Ellingson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in La Verne, California, with three brothers.

His interest in sports reportedly led to him being discovered at a skate park. He was asked to skate for the Vans PeeWee team and appear in a commercial for the shoe company.

His onscreen career continued after he made his debut in the TV movie "Living in Fear," followed by roles in "Titus," "Mad TV" and the series "Complete Savages," produced by Mel Gibson and starring Keith Carradine.