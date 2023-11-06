Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Former ‘CSI: Miami’ child star Evan Ellingson dead at 35

The actor also appeared in 'My Sister's Keeper' with Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Evan Ellingson, known for his role on "CSI: Miami," has died at age 35.

His father, Michael Ellingson, confirmed the sad news to Fox News Digital. "Yes, he was found dead in his bedroom yesterday morning," he said. "He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now."

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's coroners division, Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom at a home in Fontana, California on Sunday, November 5.

The manner of death is listed as pending, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR TYLER CHRISTOPHER STRUGGLED WITH ALCOHOLISM, BIPOLAR DISORDER BEFORE DEATH

David Caruso hugging Evan Ellingson with an inset photo of Evan Ellingson

Evan Ellingson played David Caruso's son on "CSI: Miami" across 18 episodes. (Getty Images)

Ellingson is perhaps best known for playing Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s Detective Horatio Caine, across 18 episodes on "CSI: Miami." His last credited appearance on the show was in 2010.

The California-born actor also appeared in other high profile projects throughout his career as a child actor.

Evan Ellingson and David Caruso in a scene from CSI: Miami

Evan Ellingson's "CSI: Miami" character served in the military and in one episode sought the help of David Caruso's detective Horatio Caine to solve a murder. (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

In 2009, he co-starred with Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin in the drama "My Sister’s Keeper" and made an appearance in Clint Eastwood’s "Letters from Iwo Jima."

Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellinson and Jason Patric pose together

From left to right, Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellingson and Jason Patric attend the premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" in 2009. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also appeared as the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s character, Jack Bauer, on "24" during season six.

According to his IMDB profile, Ellingson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in La Verne, California, with three brothers.

Evan Ellingson posing

Evan Ellingson appeared in "24" as the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland's character Jack Bauer. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

His interest in sports reportedly led to him being discovered at a skate park. He was asked to skate for the Vans PeeWee team and appear in a commercial for the shoe company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His onscreen career continued after he made his debut in the TV movie "Living in Fear," followed by roles in "Titus," "Mad TV" and the series "Complete Savages," produced by Mel Gibson and starring Keith Carradine. 

Trending