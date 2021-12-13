Fit-looking Ryan Reynolds hits NYC in style amid Peloton ‘SATC’ ad response to shocking death

Ryan Reynolds might have been the voice behind the newly devised viral Peloton ad in response to what occurred in the premiere episode of "And… Just Like That" last Thursday, but the actor could easily be a stand-in for a campaign just on his physique alone.

The "Deadpool" actor, 45, was spotted Monday on a stroll with a pal in New York City and appeared dapper as he eschewed the jay-walk and crossed the street in style.

Photographers caught Reynolds mid-stride as he donned an olive green suede bomber jacket, fitted dark blue chinos and dark brown boots, electing to pair his light-brown sunglasses with red earbuds for dramatic effect.

Reynolds, through his marketing company, Maximum Effort, created a video advertisement for the exercise equipment company after Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, died of a heart attack after completing his 1,000th ride in the first episode of the HBO Max revival series "And… Just Like That."

His wife, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, returned home to see her husband collapsed on the floor as she says to the audience, "And just like that, Big died."

The death left fans stunned and angered by the character's sudden death, and many took to social media, where it was trending on Twitter for days.

Reynolds actually narrates the video ad, which stars Noth, 67, and real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, 36, who made a cameo as an instructor named Allegra in the HBO Max series.

"To new beginnings," Noth said to King. "I feel great. Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to."

Then Reynolds tells viewers, "And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive!"

The former "Aviation Gin" owner, who sold the company for an estimated $610 million in August 2020, explained to The Hollywood Reporter how the impromptu ad came to fruition.

"By pure luck, we’d been talking to Peloton about our Creative as a Subscription product in the week before this all happened," Reynolds explained to the legacy publication on Monday. "I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired, and we all knew just what to do."

Reynolds said his inspiration for the viral ad was to create a narrative in which all parties involved felt as though they were a part of a larger creative process.

"We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins. Peloton, Chris and the show itself," he said, revealing that the entire project from conception to filming took 24 hours. "Chris was in right away, but it was a whirlwind for all of us."

"I certainly helped secure Chris, but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these, so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur," he added.

With the success of the viral video, Reynolds said it’s been "really satisfying to work so hard so quickly towards something which is this much fun, and have it work out."

"I think people like to see the spirit of Maximum Effort — that we want to have fun and bring people together but not ever at anyone’s expense."