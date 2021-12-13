Blake Lively gives Ryan Reynolds sweet treat for Peloton commercial - just one problem

Blake Lively is a proud partner.

The 34-year-old actress praised her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for his viral Peloton ad featuring "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth aka Mr. Big but accidentally misspelled the brand's name.

Reynolds, through his marketing company, Maximum Effort, created an advert for the exercise equipment company after Mr. Big died of a heart attack after completing his 1,000th ride in the first episode of the HBO Max revival series "And Just Like That."

Fans were stunned and angered by the character's sudden death. So much so, it was trending on Twitter for days.

Lively took to her Instagram Stories and gushed about her "mister." She wrote, "To my mister who always goes big or goes home. I love you so much. But not as much as Peleton [sic] loves you." She penned the note on a box of Magnolia Bakery cupcakes which have also been featured on the award-winning series.

The ad depicts a very much alive Noth on a romantic getaway with Peloton instructor Jess King, who also played an instructor named Allegra on the show. Noth toasts to "new beginnings," before looking over at the pair's Peloton bikes.

"Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to," said Noth, 67, in the ad.

Reynolds' voiceover then makes its appearance, nodding to the "And Just Like That" episode while promoting the health benefits of riding a Peloton bike.

"And just like that… the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels," said Reynolds, 45. "He’s alive."

Peloton's stock was down about 75% from this time last year, with shares hitting a yearly low of $37.67 on Friday, just 24 hours after the episode dropped on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, the premiere of "And Just Like That" had the "best debut day of any series on HBO Max to date including both HBO and Max Originals," a press release from HBO Max revealed. "Its first 24-hour performance ranks in the Top 10 of all movies and series debuts on HBO Max since launch."

The series also saw the most "first views" of any new original series on HBO Max and was the top title on the platform Thursday, with the debut episodes ranking first and second among all individual assets.