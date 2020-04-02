Film expert Maude Garrett reveals her favorite films to watch during the coronavirus pandemic

Dealing with cabin fever while maintaining social distancing? Pop culture guru Maude Garrett can help you out with that.

The film expert teamed up with free streaming service Tubi to share some of her favorite movie picks for April for no matter the situation -- trying to keep the kids busy while working from home, a date night with your significant other, or just simply when you need a much-needed mental break with some feel-good entertainment.

Garrett spoke with Fox News on what films you should be watching now while staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic:

Fox News: There’s no doubt we’re experiencing tough times right now. For the mom and dad out there trying to work from home but also have to take care of their children, what’s one film you recommend for kids to watch right now?

Maude Garrett: I’m actually going to go with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which came out in 2014.

It's so great to see this franchise just keep growing and growing. But this movie, when it first came out, scored nearly half a billion dollars at the box office. It stars Megan Fox and also Will Arnett tag-teaming there as the reporter/cameraman duo. So that's my recommendation that I'm sure all the kids will love.

Fox News: What's one film you believe is very underrated, and it just so happens to be available for streaming?

Garrett: Without a doubt, it's 2016's "Sing Street." This movie absolutely flew under the radar, but everyone who's seen it has fallen in love with it. It will instantly put you in a good mood. It's set in Dublin, Ireland in the '80s during their recession, and to help find his identity a teenager joins a band.

The soundtrack is amazing. You can expect Duran Duran, Hall & Oates, The Cure, and I guarantee you that this movie will be a cure for your times at the moment because you will be uplifted. It's got a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so I feel everyone needs to see this movie.

Fox News: You believe "Minority Report" is the best of what Tom Cruise has to offer. Why?

Garrett: I will die on the hill that Tom Cruise's best movie is "Minority Report." I know his extensive career has lasted decades, but this movie directed by Steven Spielberg came out in 2002, and it is way ahead of its time.

It looks so immaculate and it's got a really great concept about pre-crime, where the police enforcement has this ability to be able to detect a crime, or even a murder before it happens so they can stop it from taking place. The way that they've used future technology in this movie is brilliant, to the fact that 18 years later some of that technology is actually happening in today's world. It's got a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is a chef's kiss good movie.

Fox News: What your picks for best after-hour films?

Garrett: Definitely those two movies that I've recommended, "Minority Report" and "Sing Street," especially for couples because that's a great date movie. But for me personally, I'd love to remind everyone about "Aeon Flux," which came out in 2005. I remember seeing it in the cinemas, and just in awe of Charlize Theron being an amazing action heroine. She is so great in this role. But then I was reminded of the synopsis, and it's set in the 25th century in almost a post-apocalyptic kind of vibe.

But it turns out that 400 years before in the 21st century, a giant virus took out nearly the world's population until only five million remained, and it's sort of playing out the events after that. And I'm like, "Ooh, that's really on the nose for right now." But when you look at the most popular and most watched along all of the streaming platforms, it's things like "Contagion," virus-based movies, "Pandemic." For some reason, I think people are really wanting to learn about what this could be. Who knows?

Fox News: Are there any overlooked classic films we should take a note of?

Garrett: I have to recommend "Teen Wolf," the original with Michael J. Fox, who obviously becomes a werewolf as a teenager. But don't worry, he still manages to get some sick b-ball time in there. It's one of his best movies, and I know he's in "Back to the Future," but this movie is an absolute classic.

I believe it was either "Teen Wolf" or "Teen Wolf Too" that Ben Affleck had one line of dialogue as well, and they ended up dubbing him. He recently revealed that in an interview, and I think that alone is hilarious and worth the watch.

Fox News: If the family has to pick one film to watch together this weekend, no matter their age range, which one should it be, and why?

Garrett: I’m going to go with "The Adventures of Tintin." It came out in 2011, again directed by Steven Spielberg, but he really delves into the world of motion capture here.

I think it's perfect for the family because I remember watching Tintin the cartoon when I was a kid, so it's another one of those generational shows. So everyone can enjoy it with the parents reliving through their nostalgia, and the kids learning about it for the first time.